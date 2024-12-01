As part of its Operation Dawn of Freedom, the Syrian National Army (SNA) has seized the Kuweires Military Airport in Aleppo, cutting off the PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line between Tel Rifaat and Manbij.

In response to the terrorist organisation's plan to create a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, the SNA took control of the Kuweires Military Airport on Sunday.

With the SNA's capture of the airport, which houses military aircraft and air defence systems, the PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line between Tel Rifaat and Manbij was disrupted.

The airport had also been targeted multiple times by Israel.

Also, as part of the operation, the SNA took control of three villages and a hill from terrorists in Tel Rifaat.

Operation Dawn of Freedom

The Syrian National Army (SNA) launched on Sunday an operation to counter the terror group PKK/YPG's plan to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria, according to security sources.

Tensions have resurfaced in northern Syria after opposition groups recently captured second biggest city of the country, Aleppo.

As opposition forces began their operation toward Aleppo, Syrian regime forces lost control of significant territories in a short time. This prompted the Syrian regime to seek support from the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation against the opposition, paving the way for the terror group to gain ground.

The Syrian regime began to hand over the lands under its control to the PKK/YPG terrorists located east of the Euphrates. Consequently, a large number of terrorists and heavy weaponry were transported from east of the Euphrates to Aleppo.

The PKK/YPG terror group considered the Syrian regime's surrender of territories as an opportunity and attempted to establish a terror corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria. However, the plan was thwarted by the SNA.

Noticing the terrorist organisation's manoeuvres amid the opposition groups' advance toward Aleppo, SNA launched "Operation Dawn of Freedom" and quickly entered the field.

The SNA also disrupted the PKK/YPG's efforts to establish a terror corridor by cutting off the route between Raqqa and Aleppo, blocking the link between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria.