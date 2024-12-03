Tuesday, December 3, 2024

1930 GMT — Israel's military said that it targeted vehicles in the Aqaba area of the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, claiming it killed three Hamas members.

The Israeli military added that soldiers conducted a follow-up raid in the area, during which four weapons were seized.

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters, stating they were killed during a mission near Aqaba in the northern West Bank, and vowed to continue resisting Israeli forces "until victory and liberation."

1845 GMT — US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Palestine's Gaza, calls for Israel to investigate

The United States urged Israel to investigate allegations its air strikes have killed aid workers in Gaza, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, expressing outrage over the recent killing of a Save the Children staffer.

Asked about the killing of 39-year-old Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi in an air strike on Saturday in Khan Younis, Patel said Washington was seeking more information about the death.

"We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident," Patel said.

"The IDF needs to provide additional information about this incident," he added, referring to the Israeli army. "We urge Israel to thoroughly and transparently investigate actions like these and take appropriate action in their system."

1830 GMT — Israel's 'repeated evacuation orders' affect 80% of Gaza, leaving civilians at risk: UN

The UN reported that Israel's recurring evacuation orders affecting approximately 80 percent of Gaza have exposed civilians to risk.

"Israel's repeated evacuation orders, which are now in effect for about 80 percent of Gaza, leaves civilians exposed to the danger of hostilities and deprived of access to essential services," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Saying that northern Gaza has been under a tightening siege for nearly two months, Dujarric said around 65,000 to 500,000 people are unable to access regular food, water, electricity or reliable health care.

1824 GMT — About 100 Jewish and other pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Canadian parliament building

Jewish and Palestinian activists staged a sit-in at the Confederation building in Ottawa, home to many members of Parliament.

Demonstrators held signs and demanded an arms embargo against Israel.

"Our politicians cannot be complacent in these marble hallways while Israel continues to burn Palestinians alive in their tents," said Niall Ricardo, an organizer with the Independent Jewish Voices Canada group, in a statement.

Protesters demanded the Canadian government “admit” it is arming Israel by exporting weapons and military parts to the US that eventually end up in Israel. They also want it to stop importing military goods and technology from Israel. ​​​​​​​

1725 GMT — Israeli air strike kills shepherd in southern Lebanon

A shepherd was killed by an Israeli drone strike in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said that the shepherd, Jamal Mohammad Saab, “was martyred in the town of Shebaa in the Hasbaya district due to a missile launched by an Israeli drone," without providing further details.

This raises the total number of casualties in Lebanon from Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last week to 14 killed and 13 injured, according to an Anadolu Agency tally based on data from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

1702 GMT — 16 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues

At least 16 more Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces continued their onslaught Tuesday on Gaza.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that an Israeli drone targeted a group of people in Beit Lahia town in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians and injuries to several others.

They added that the Palestinians were on their way home to see the destruction following previous Israeli air strikes.

Sounds of explosions were also heard as Israel continued to destroy and detonate more Palestinian homes in northern Gaza, said witnesses.

1443 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim 3 drone attacks on Israeli targets

Yemen's Houthi group said to have carried out three drone attacks against targets inside Israel in the last 48 hours.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said several drones were fired at two targets in northern Israel, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group.

Another drone strike targeted a "vital target" in the southern city of Eilat, he said, adding that the attacks successfully hit their targets.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the Houthi claim.

1430 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu thanks Trump for strong hostage statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for issuing a toughly worded statement demanding that hostages held in Gaza be released ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

"Hamas is required to release the hostages. President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary (elsewhere)," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

1417 GMT — Talks under way to stop Israeli violations of truce — Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that diplomatic contacts are underway to halt Israeli violations of their ceasefire deal and ensure Israel’s withdrawal from border towns.

"In these contacts, we have emphasised the priority of stabilising the situation to enable the displaced people to return to their towns and villages, and expand the army redeployment to the south," Mikati added in a statement.

Earlier, the Lebanese Defence Ministry said that it was looking for recruits to join the army.

"This move is part of the Cabinet decision to boost the army redeployment in the south," Mikati said. At least 10 people have been killed in overnight Israeli air strikes in Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

1324 GMT — Israel buys advanced drones worth $40M amid its war on Gaza

Israel said Tuesday that it purchased advanced drones worth around $40 million amid its deadly war on Gaza.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said it "has completed several contracts with Elbit Systems totalling approximately $40 million."

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems, an Israeli military company, will supply the army "with advanced drones and autonomous systems to upgrade the operational capabilities of its forces in the field," it added. "They include advanced capabilities and are designed for various missions, including precise intelligence gathering and targeted strikes," the ministry said.

1244 GMT — UK's Gaza genocide denial shows 'contempt for Palestinian lives': British Jewish activist

David Rosenberg, a British Jewish activist, condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling them genocide against Palestinian children, not a war against Hamas. He criticised governments like the US, UK, and Germany for their arms support to Israel, labeling them complicit in the genocide.

Rosenberg also spoke out against UK leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for denying Israel’s genocide, which he argued showed contempt for Palestinian lives and human rights organisations.

He stressed that without international backing and arms supplies, Israel's offensive in Gaza would not be possible.

1206 GMT — Israel kills 36 more Palestinians in Gaza, toll rises to 44,500

At least 36 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,502, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 105,454 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 36 people and injured 96 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” it added.

1200 GMT — UN refugee agency resumes health care services in Lebanon

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) resumed its health care services in its centers across Lebanon under a ceasefire deal with Israel reached last week.

The ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect last Wednesday in the hope of ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

"UNRWA intends to reinitiate primary healthcare services in all areas, based on security assessments and staff availability," the UN agency said in a statement.

"UNRWA provides psychosocial support services to children and adults across all 11 emergency shelters," it added.

In September, the UNRWA suspended its normal services, including education and health care services, across Lebanon.

1103 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 10 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least 10 people were killed and three injured in overnight Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon, marking the deadliest Israeli violations of a ceasefire deal between the two sides, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said an Israeli strike killed six people and injured two others in the town of Haris in Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli warplanes also hit Talloussa town, leaving four people dead and another injured, the ministry said.

Israeli strikes were also reported in several border towns in southern Lebanon, but no information was available about injuries.

1037 GMT — Palestinians abused, humiliated by Israeli soldiers for ‘vendetta’: Rights group

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron are victims of brutal Israeli violence inflicted on them as they go about their daily affairs, an Israeli rights group said.

In a report, B’Tselem gathered testimonies of Palestinian residents, who were attacked by Israeli soldiers in the city in the period between May and August this year.

The victims were detained while going about their daily affairs and faced acts of violence, abuse and humiliation by soldiers aimed at men, women, teenagers, and children.

In many cases, the soldiers recorded the abuse and bragged about it openly, to further the humiliation of Palestinians or receive praise from their fellow soldiers and social circles.

0921 GMT —

Israel kills 14 people in northern Gaza, orders evacuations in south

Israeli military strikes have killed at least 14 Palestinians across Gaza, most of them in the town of Beit Lahiya on the northern edge, medics have said, as the army issued new evacuation orders in the south of the tiny enclave.

Medics said eight people had been killed in a series of strikes in Beit Lahiya while four others were killed elsewhere in Gaza City.

An Israeli air strike later killed two people and wounded others in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s eight historic refugee camps, in northern Gaza, medics said.

0836 GMT — Hamas, Fatah agree on joint committee to run post-war Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas and President Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party have agreed to create a committee to jointly administer post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides have said.

Under the plan, which needs Abbas's approval, the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal seen by AFP.

0755 GMT — Gaza faces 'all-time low' in food availability: UN

The United Nations has raised alarms over the critical food shortage in Gaza, describing food availability as being at an “all-time low” due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

“Today, food availability is at an all-time low across entire Gaza, and food supply has sharply deteriorated,” Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization said at a ministerial conference in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Some residents in the besieged northern region have also reported running completely out of essential supplies, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation.

2303 GMT — Gaza urges UNRWA to resume aid shipments despite Israeli blockades

The Gaza Government Media Office urged the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to reverse its decision to suspend aid shipments to besieged Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem border crossing.

"We are pausing the delivery of aid through Kerem Shalom, the main crossing point for humanitarian aid into Gaza. The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in a statement.

The Gaza government called on UNRWA to enhance aid deliveries to the blockaded territory, emphasising the worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly acute food shortages. It urged the agency to explore alternate, safer routes for delivering supplies.

2330 GMT — US senator says Israel is ethnically cleansing Gaza

US Senator Bernie Sanders has said Israel "is committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

The Vermont lawmaker said he agreed with a former top Israeli general and defence minister, Moshe Yaalon, who accused the government of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, where the army has sealed off the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya and the Jabaliya refugee camp and allowed almost no humanitarian aid to enter.

"You don't fight terrorism by starving people & killing tens of thousands of civilians," Sanders said in a post on social media.

2242 GMT —Israel strikes southern Lebanon villages, kills nine people

Israel has struck southern Lebanon villages, killing nine people amid a fragile ceasefire violated by Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the strikes killed five people and wounded two in the village of Haris "in an initial toll", while in the village of Tallous, another four people were killed and one wounded.

2017 GMT — Israel tells residents to leave areas of south Gaza

Israel gave an ultimatum of residents of some areas in southern besieged Gaza to flee, claiming resistance groups fire rockets from there.

"Terrorist organisations are once again firing rockets towards the State of Israel from your area," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post in Arabic on X, addressing residents of the Khan Younis area.

"For your safety, you must evacuate the area immediately and move to the humanitarian zone," he said, sharing a map of the area in question.

For our live updates from Monday, December 2, 2024, click here.