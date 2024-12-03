Washington, DC — As US President-elect Donald Trump fills top cabinet posts with several pro-Israel faces, the appointment of Lebanese American Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs has come with a glimmer of renewed hope.

In his announcement on Sunday, Trump described the 53-year-old billionaire as "a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."

Boulos' ties to Trump take on even greater significance, especially as Tiffany Trump, the president's daughter, is married to Boulos' son, Michael.

Lebanon was quick to describe Boulos' appointment as a "historic opportunity."

In a social media post, Lebanon's economy minister, Amin Salam pointed out that with Boulos' appointment, the Arab world has "never been closer to the White House and the heart of decision-making than they are today."

But does his appointment promise a step toward ending Israel's wars in the Middle East?

"Massad Boulos' appointment is one of the most important ones in the Trump administration with regard to the Middle East," Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, who has worked closely with Boulos, told TRT World.

"He understands the nuances of the people in the region and brings wisdom and foresight to the intricate problems of the Middle East. Starting with ending wars, he will aim to work towards a peace process that satisfies all parties involved."

Bahbah, who campaigned alongside Boulos for Trump, described him as a calming and diplomatic presence, recalling their many interactions with Arab American communities in the states of Michigan and Arizona.

"He's very kind-hearted, respectful and always listens, whether it's praise or criticism. Arab Americans are very pleased with this Trump appointment. It's a bright spot in the dismal situation we find ourselves in the Middle East," he added.

Real test

Originally from the northern Lebanese town of Kafaraka, Boulos represents a mix of cultural understanding and political acumen that analysts say could bring a fresh perspective to US policy in the Middle East.

Sami Moubayed, historian and author of the best-seller "Under the Black Flag: At the frontier of the New Jihad", noted the potential impact of Boulos' background on his advisory role to the incoming US president.

"Boulos began his political journey with Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement and later shifted to the Marada Movement under Suleiman Frangieh, the Hezbollah-endorsed candidate for Lebanon's presidency. His ties to this camp in Lebanese politics could shape how he navigates regional issues," Moubayed told TRT World.

During the presidential election campaign, Boulos met repeatedly with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Michigan and elsewhere, successfully seeking their support for Trump.

But the real test, Moubayed said, lies in whether Boulos will have Trump's ear on critical matters, especially on Gaza and Lebanon.

"Boulos' appointment will have far-reaching consequences on several regional issues, including the Syrian conflict, Caesar (Act), and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah."

Trump tapping regional expert

Ramzy Baroud, editor of The Palestine Chronicle and author of books "My Father was a Freedom Fighter" and "The Last Earth", emphasised the deliberate nature of Trump's choice.

"Unlike his first term, Trump seems to be relying on figures with intimate knowledge of local Arab politics," Baroud told TRT World.

"By choosing a Lebanese Arab, it is plausible that Trump believes that the key to understanding and navigating Middle East politics is Lebanon, and by extension other Arab countries in the region."

Baroud added that Boulos' appointment also acknowledges the growing political influence of Arab Americans, particularly in swing states like Michigan.

"If Boulos succeeds, it could reinforce the seismic shift we're witnessing in Arab American support for the Republican Party, away from the Democrats," he said.

Pertinently for many Arab Americans, Boulos represents a tangible link between the community and the Trump administration. His frequent visits to Michigan and Arizona during the campaign allowed him to build trust with influential community leaders.

Will Boulos be effective?

Bahbah, who worked alongside Boulos during the campaign, described Boulos as a natural diplomat.

"His ability to connect with people on a personal level is quite remarkable. He listens, he learns and he acts thoughtfully. That’s befitting a diplomat and exactly what's needed to tackle the region's main challenges," he said.

"Boulos' appointment could mark the beginning of a new chapter in America's engagement with the Middle East," he added, "and if anyone can bring a sense of balance and understanding to this delicate role, it's him."

But despite guarded optimism surrounding Boulos' appointment, his effectiveness will largely depend on navigating both a politically charged environment and pro-Israel hawks in the upcoming Trump administration.

The influence of hardliners like Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee, or Elise Stefanik under Trump 2.0 and the Republican stance on the Middle East could pose unique challenges to the tycoon-turned-envoy.

It is still not clear how Boulos can shape America's Middle East policy from inside the White House. Analysts such as Baroud say it will be interesting to see if Boulos' induction impacts Trump's Middle East strategy, which had many influencers during his first term.

"Previously Trump relied on people like Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman on the Middle East. Does Boulos' induction signal a real shift in Trump's foreign policy? We have to wait and watch," Baroud said.