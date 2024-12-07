Anti-regime forces have taken control of the city centre of Homs province — a gateway to the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to sources.

The armed groups opposed to Bashar al-Assad's regime, which have been fighting regime forces since November 27, continue to make advances.

After intense fighting in Homs, the groups entered the inner parts of the city and gained control of the city centre on late Saturday.

Fighting in strategically important Homs, which opens to Damascus, has reached its heaviest recently.

In an effort to halt the advance of the groups, regime forces carried out intense air strikes.

After fierce battles and suffering significant losses, regime forces withdrew from the city centre.

City by city

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city centre and established dominance across Idlib province by November 30.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city centre from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized control of Suwayda province in the south. Local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

The opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on December 1 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.