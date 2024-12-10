The Israeli Navy carried out a large-scale attack to destroy Syria’s naval fleet following the downfall of the Bashar al Assad regime, Israeli media said on Tuesday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said attacks targeted numerous Syrian Navy ships carrying sea-to-sea missiles in the ports of al-Beida and Latakia.

The Israeli army claims that the attacks aimed to prevent the fleet's capabilities and weapons from "falling into the hands of hostile elements."

According to Israeli media, the army launched attacks against at least 300 targets across Syria, including airbases and other capabilities, following Assad’s fall this weekend.

On Sunday, the Israeli army captured the demilitarised buffer zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights in what it called a defensive move. Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Assad and his family fled to Russia where they were given asylum after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.