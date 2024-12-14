Stability in Syria is critical not only for the region but also for the wider world, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a high-level meeting on Syria’s future in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Speaking in the wake of the collapse of Bashar al Assad’s regime, Fidan called for “an orderly, inclusive, and Syrian-led transition process” to guide the nation through its historic crossroads.

“We must not allow terrorism to exploit this transitional period in any way,” Fidan warned on Saturday, urging international cooperation to ensure the process remains peaceful and constructive.

Preserving institutions while implementing reforms

Fidan stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s state institutions to maintain order and stability while also introducing necessary reforms.

He emphasised that the Syrian people deserve to live in security, freedom, and prosperity, underscoring the need for a stable and united Syria to benefit both the region and the global community.

Highlighting Syria’s rich social fabric, Fidan called for respect for all minorities and adherence to principles of unity, mutual reconciliation, and inclusivity during the transition.

Warning against terrorism and irregular migration

Fidan issued a stark warning against any missteps in the transition process, cautioning that instability could trigger waves of irregular migration, impacting neighbouring countries.

He also underscored the continued threat posed by terrorist groups, particularly the PKK/YPG, which have exploited Syria’s chaos.

“The PKK has sought to restructure itself under the guise of the SDF organisation during Syria’s instability,” Fidan said. “We continue to combat PKK/YPG terrorism, targeting them wherever they are.”

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to distinguishing the Syrian Kurds from terrorist groups, supporting legitimate Kurdish representatives advocating for their rights in Damascus.

Calling for an end to Israeli strikes

Fidan also condemned Israeli attacks on Syria, calling for an immediate halt to such actions, which he described as external threats to Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

“The coming days may not be easy, but as Türkiye, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people,” he stated, emphasising Türkiye’s dedication to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The Israeli army seized the buffer zone in Syria's occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, shortly after Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu announced the collapse of a UN-monitored disengagement agreement with Damascus.

The Israeli army mounted hundreds of air strikes against military bases, air defence stations and intelligence headquarters as well as long- and short-range missile depots, and unconventional weapon stockpiles across Syria.

Türkiye’s role in ensuring stability

Türkiye has played a pivotal role in managing regional instability in Syria over the past decade.

From deploying troops to secure border regions against terrorist threats to supporting the Syrian National Army, Türkiye has aimed to prevent the PKK/YPG from establishing a terrorist corridor and to protect civilians from oppression.

“We are under threat from Iraq and Syria, yet we remain committed to Syria’s territorial integrity and to helping its people rebuild their nation,” Fidan said, urging international support for political stability and humanitarian aid in the country.

A historic crossroads for Syria

Expressing gratitude to Jordan for hosting the meeting, Fidan reflected on the historic significance of the current period for the region.

As Syria navigates its transition, Fidan emphasised that unity, reconciliation, and international cooperation will be crucial for ensuring a brighter future for the Syrian people and the region as a whole.

“Türkiye will remain a steadfast partner for Syria during this challenging period,” Fidan concluded.