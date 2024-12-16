Zakir Hussain, celebrated as one of the greatest tabla maestros in history, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital.

The legendary Indian artist died from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement. His demise has left fans and admirers worldwide in profound grief. The tabla, a renowned Indian percussion instrument, became synonymous with Hussain’s profound artistry and innovation, earning him global recognition and reverence.

Hussain was a global cultural icon who elevated Indian classical music to international prominence while forging deep connections with audiences worldwide, including in Türkiye.

Türkiye’s celebrated percussionist Burhan Ocal once praised Hussain’s unmatched dedication to his craft, stating, “It’s impossible to match his level.”

In a 2013 interview with local media during one of Hussain’s many performances in Istanbul Ocal said: “Zakir is incredibly talented and hardworking. He practices at least 8 hours a day, which is why he is the fastest tabla player in the world.”

Ocal shared that, after one of his concerts abroad, he was compared to Zakir Hussain in media coverage, which praised him: "These reports are nice, but of course, the truth is different."

The admiration from Ocal illustrates the reverence Zakir Hussain commanded not just in India but globally, including in Türkiye, where he performed extensively over the decades.

A prodigy who redefined the tabla

Born on March 9, 1951 as the eldest son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain’s prodigious talent was evident from an early age. He began his professional career at just 12, accompanying Indian classical music legends such as Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma.

By 18, he was touring internationally, earning acclaim for his intricate accompaniments, dazzling solo performances, and groundbreaking collaborations with artists across genres. Soon, Hussain gained a reputation as a peerless percussionist with “magical dancing fingers.”

Hussain’s contributions to global music included collaborations with George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and jazz musician Herbie Hancock. He was a seven-time Grammy nominee, winning four, including three in 2024, and received India’s prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his lifelong dedication to the arts.

Hussain’s Turkish connections

Hussain’s relationship with Türkiye spanned decades, marked by mutual admiration and enduring cultural connections. As a regular performer at the Istanbul Jazz Festival (IJF), he mesmerized audiences at iconic venues such as the Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall, Aya Irini Museum, and Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre.

One of his most iconic performances in Türkiye, Hindistanbul, was held at the Aya Irini Museum in 2011, where he seamlessly blended the rhythmic traditions of Indian classical music with Turkish melodies.

Another standout concert featured his Crosscurrents Trio with jazz legends Dave Holland and Chris Potter at Istanbul’s Zorlu Performing Arts Center in 2018 as part of IJF 2018, showcasing his ability to bridge the worlds of Indian classicai music and Western jazz. The “trio” performed again at Istanbul’s Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall at the IJF 2022.

Hussain’s collaborations with Turkish musicians, including the Taksim Trio members Husnu Senlendirici, Aytac Dogan, and Ismail Tuncbilek, were testaments to his belief in the universality of rhythm. These partnerships created spellbinding performances that highlighted the shared language of percussion, enchanting audiences across Türkiye.

On Monday, the International Jazz Day community paid tribute to Hussain, stating: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Zakir Hussain, the world’s foremost tabla player, at the age of 73. His groundbreaking work with Western musicians brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador. Zakir was part of the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concerts from its inception, including in Istanbul and at the White House.”

The end of an era

Hussain’s contributions transcended borders. As a founding member of Shakti, his collaboration with John McLaughlin redefined Indian fusion music, creating a blueprint for blending Indian classical traditions with Western improvisation.

His Masters of Percussion ensemble further showcased the diversity of global percussion, bringing together artists from India and the Middle East to celebrate the shared language of rhythm.

In Türkiye, his performances were not just concerts—they were cultural dialogues. His ability to integrate the intricate rhythms of the tabla with the melodic traditions of Turkish and global music created unique experiences that resonated deeply with audiences.

As the music world mourns the loss of Zakir Hussain, his life dedicated to music, innovation, and unity continues to be celebrated. His tabla was more than an instrument; it was a bridge that connected cultures, broke barriers, and inspired millions.

For Turkish fans, his collaborations, unforgettable performances at the Istanbul Jazz Festival, and his universal appeal will remain cherished memories.