Israel committing genocide in Gaza, German rights group's analysis finds
There is "also evidence indicating that several of the prohibited genocidal acts have been, and continue to be, committed in Gaza," says the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights.
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli army attack on a school housing displaced families belonging to the UNWRA in Khan Younis, Gaza on December 16, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 16, 2024

A Berlin-based human rights group has accused Israel of committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"In recent months, ECCHR (European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights) has been conducting independent research and analysis on the topic of genocide and analysing this against the available information and evidence relating to Israel’s actions in Gaza," the organisation said on Monday in a statement that was posted on its website.

"This process has led us to the conclusion that there is a legally sound argument that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza," ECCHR added.

It pointed out that "a large number of reports, commentary, and judgments support a conclusion that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza."

"For example, many United Nations experts, Committees and Special Rapporteurs have warned of the risk of genocide by Israel, with increasing urgency over the last year. The Heads of State, state officials and representatives of many countries have publicly referred to genocide in Gaza, or the risk thereof."

"Additionally, reports have been published by international, Palestinian, and Israeli individuals and organisations, which posit that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, or at least is at risk of doing so."

Furthermore, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had "already determined that the Palestinians are a protected group under the Genocide Convention and that Palestinians in Gaza are a substantial part of that group," according to ECCHR.

It said there is "also evidence indicating that several of the prohibited genocidal acts have been, and continue to be, committed in Gaza."

The ECCHR statement follows a damning Amnesty International report that said it had “found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.”

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,000 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labelling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

SOURCE:AA
