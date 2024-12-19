TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Only Syrian people have taken their country back, says Fidan
The events in Syria must be viewed as the Syrian people exercising their rights, say Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Only Syrian people have taken their country back, says Fidan
When asked about the possibility of a Turkish cross-border operation against the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, Fidan expressed hope that such actions would not be necessary. / Photo: AA
December 19, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has firmly dismissed President-elect Donald J. Trump’s assertion of a so-called Turkish "takeover" in Syria, characterising the claim as disrespectful to the will of the Syrian people.

“We wouldn't call it a takeover because it would be a grave mistake to present what's been happening in Syria in those terms,” Fidan said during an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

“For the Syrian people, it is not a takeover. If there is any takeover, it’s the will of the Syrian people asserting itself,” he added, directly challenging Trump’s remarks.

Trump had recently suggested that Türkiye’s military engagement in Syria was an “unfriendly takeover,” albeit one that avoided significant loss of life. While speculating on Syria’s post-Assad future, he acknowledged Türkiye's likely pivotal role in shaping the country's trajectory.

Fidan countered this narrative, emphasising that domination has destabilised the region. “Cooperation, not domination, is the key to lasting peace,” he said.

RelatedTürkiye vows continued support for Lebanon, Syria

On cross-border operations

When asked about the possibility of a Turkish cross-border operation against the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, Fidan expressed hope that such actions would not be necessary.

“There is a new administration in Damascus now. This is primarily their responsibility,” Fidan said.

“If they address the issue of terrorist groups properly, there would be no reason for us to intervene.”

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon

Speaking at the Developing Eight (D-8) summit in Cairo on Thursday, Fidan shifted his focus to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon. He called for urgent international support to address the devastation caused by Israel's recent military actions.

“Thousands have lost their lives, and the damage amounts to billions of dollars. Gaza and Lebanon are in dire need of assistance,” Fidan said. He reiterated Türkiye’s solidarity with Palestinians and reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to supporting its “brothers” with resources and expertise.

Fidan also urged D-8 member nations to unite against Israeli aggression, emphasising the importance of regional cooperation. “The D-8 has immense potential, but it has yet to fully realise it,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us