WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Clear signs' Israel carrying out 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza: MSF
In a separate report published by Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in Gaza by deliberately restricting Palestinians' access to water.
'Clear signs' Israel carrying out 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza: MSF
The remains of an MSF vehicle, parked outside clearly marked MSF premises, following its deliberate destruction by Israeli forces. Gaza City, Palestine, 24 November 2023.  / Others
December 19, 2024

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused Israel of "ethnic cleansing" in Palestine's Gaza in a report documenting the 14-month conflict.

The report, published on Thursday, documents 41 attacks on MSF staff including air strikes on health facilities and direct fire on humanitarian convoys.

The NGO said it was forced to evacuate hospitals and health centres on 17 occasions.

"We are seeing clear signs of ethnic cleansing as Palestinians are forcibly displaced, trapped and bombed," said Christopher Lockyear, MSF's secretary general.

Israel has repeatedly rejected that its offensive in Gaza amounts to genocide.

MSF's report, entitled "Gaza: Life in a Death Trap", said the siege of the Palestinian territory has drastically reduced humanitarian aid, with only 37 trucks authorised daily in October 2024, compared with 500 before the conflict.

The north of the territory, particularly the Jabalia camp, has been undergoing an "extremely violent" offensive since early October, MSF said.

The NGOs medical teams have carried out more than 27,500 consultations and 7,500 surgical operations in one year. They note a rapid spread of disease in a population that had been 90 percent displaced and living in wretched conditions.

RelatedIsrael’s deprivation of water in Gaza is an act of genocide: HRW

'Acts of genocide'

The organisation also denounced the blocking of medical evacuations, with Israel having authorised only 1.6 percent of requests between May and September 2024.

"What our medical teams have witnessed on the ground throughout this conflict is consistent with the descriptions provided by an increasing number of legal experts and organisations concluding that genocide is taking place in Gaza," said Lockyear.

The report calls for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the siege to allow the massive delivery of humanitarian aid.

MSF also called on "states, particularly Israel's closest allies, to end their unconditional support for Israel and fulfill their obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza".

In a separate report published on Thursday, New York-based Human Rights Watch accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in Gaza by deliberately restricting Palestinians' access to water.

RelatedLive blog: Gaza death toll soars to 45,129 as Israel's brutal war continues
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us