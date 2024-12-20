WORLD
Israeli bombing levels Gaza homes to rubble
The massive blasts echoed across northern Gaza as the frequency and scale of these attacks have increased, now occurring around the clock using varying methods.
The army also intensified its demolitions via bombardment of the Jabalia refugee camp. / Photo: AA
December 20, 2024

Israeli air strikes and artillery fire targeted multiple areas of Gaza early, in an escalation of Tel Aviv's military operations to demolish residential buildings and neighbourhoods.

Eyewitnesses reported on Friday to Anadolu that heavy Israeli shelling in the town of Beit Lahia, its adjacent housing project, the Jabalia refugee camp, and the Jabalia Nazlah area.

The army also intensified its demolitions via bombardment of the Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia, using explosives to destroy homes and entire residential blocks.

The massive blasts echoed across northern Gaza, according to locals, who said the frequency and scale of these attacks have increased, now occurring around the clock using varying methods.

Israel has been waging a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since October 5 this year.

Palestinians accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled areas northwest and east of Nuseirat refugee camp and north of Bureij refugee camp.

In the south, Abasan, a town east of Khan Younis, and Rafah City also came under heavy bombardment.

On Tuesday, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor condemned Israel’s expansion of city eradication activities, labelling them a tool for “committing genocide” in Gaza.

The organisation verified video evidence and images showing the widespread destruction of northern Gaza and Rafah City.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
