WORLD
3 MIN READ
Romanian president appoints Ciolacu as prime minister-designate
Ciolacu, whose party topped the polls in a December 1 parliamentary election, has served as prime minister since June last year.
Romanian president appoints Ciolacu as prime minister-designate
Ciolacu  party topped the polls in a December 1 parliamentary election/ Photo: Reuters
December 23, 2024

Romania's outgoing president Klaus Iohannis designated leftist Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to form a new government on Monday after the three parties agreed to the details of a parliamentary majority.

After deliberations with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated Ciolacu of the leftist Social Democratic Party (PSD) to try to form a government.

“It will not be an easy mandate for the future government,” Ciolacu said in a statement Monday. “We are aware that we are in the midst of a deep political crisis. It is also a crisis of trust, and this coalition aims to regain the trust of citizens, the trust of the people.”

The president's nomination will need to be approved by lawmakers.

The parliamentary election came on the heels of a presidential vote in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu won the first round, in which Ciolacu came third. Georgescu’s surprise success plunged Romania into turmoil as allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference emerged.

Days before the December 8 presidential runoff, the Constitutional Court made the unprecedented move to annul the presidential race.

The new coalition is expected to comprise the PSD, the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL), the small ethnic Hungarian UDMR party and national minorities. The three parties have also agreed on a common pro-European candidate to enter the rerun of the presidential election, the date of which is yet to be announced.

“Each of the signatories of this political agreement has understood the signal sent by Romanians during the general elections,” Ciolacu said.

In 2021, the PSD and the PNL also formed an unlikely but increasingly strained coalition together with UDMR, which exited the Cabinet last year after a power-sharing dispute.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us