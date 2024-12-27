UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the unrest in Mozambique, urging a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis, his associate spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about the post-election violence, which has resulted in loss of lives and the destruction of public and private property," Stephanie Tremblay told reporters on Thursday.

Guterres continues to follow developments closely, Tremblay said.

"He urges all political leaders and relevant national stakeholders to defuse tensions, including through meaningful dialogue and legal redress, refrain from the use of violence, and redouble efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in a constructive manner, which is essential to the collective future of Mozambicans," she added.

Election violence

Violent protests have rocked Mozambique since presidential polls were held on October 9, resulting in the deaths of 248 people, including 33 in a prison break on Wednesday, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.

More than 1,500 inmates fled Maputo Central Prison in Matola, located about 15 kilometres from the capital Maputo, where police reported the casualties.

Protests started in late October after Daniel Chapo of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) was declared the winner of the presidential polls, defeating main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who is in exile.

Mondlane has rejected the results, claiming widespread vote rigging and calling on his supporters to protest. He has vowed to install himself as president on January 15.