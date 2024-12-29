WORLD
3 MIN READ
World mourns victims of South Korea's deadliest plane crash
Only two people survived when the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane skidded off the runway and slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.
Relatives of passengers of the aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway, react at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 29, 2024.   / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

World leaders sent condolences to South Korea on Sunday after the country suffered its deadliest aeroplane crash, with 179 people killed when their aircraft went up in flames.

As relatives of those on board gathered at the airport in grief, leaders expressed their sympathy.

Türkiye 'deeply saddened'

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred at Muan International Airport in our friend, the Republic of Korea," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a post on X.

China 'shocked'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" to learn of the crash, in a message to South Korea's actin g president Choi Sang-mok.

"I express our deep condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy for the victims' families, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said, quoted by China's state broadcaster CCTV.

EU 'heartbroken'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "heartbroken to see images of the plane crash in Muan".

"As your partner, Europe stands with you in this time of grief," the European Commission president said.

Pope offers prayers

Pope Francis, who visited South Korea a decade ago, told worshippers at the Vatican that he joins "in prayer for the survivors and the dead".

"My thoughts are with the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic plane crash," Francis said.

France mourns 'terrible toll'

France's foreign ministry said that Paris learnt "with great emotion the terrible toll" and sends condolences to the affected families

Germany sees 'incredible loss'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the crash is "yet another blow to the natio n's heart" after "a difficult period" -- alluding to weeks of political turmoil in Seoul.

"This is an incredible loss and pain" for the friends and families of those killed, Steinmeier said.

Iran sends condolences

Tehran expressed its "condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Korea and Thailand", the departure point of the plane which had two Thai nationals on board.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed "the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured of this tragic i ncident".

IATA 'shocked', 'saddened'

"We are shocked and saddened by the accident involving Jeju Air flight 7C2216. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew on the flight and their loved ones," the International Air Transport Association, which represents some 340 airlines that comprise 80 percent of air traffic, said in a statement.

