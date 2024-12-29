WORLD
Major road accident in Ethiopia claims dozens of lives
Road crash in southern Ethiopia has left 66 people dead, and several others who are wounded are receiving medical care at the hospital, authorities said.
Road accidents in Ethiopia are common, often due to poorly maintained roads. / Photo: Sidama National Regional State Health Bureau / Facebook
December 29, 2024

More than 60 people have died after a road accident in southern Ethiopia, the local health authority said on Sunday.

Sidama state is in the south of Ethiopia, some 300 kilometres (180 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa.

The Sidama Regional Health Bureau said on Facebook that "a car accident has claimed the lives of 66 people so far", without giving further details.

The incident occurred in the Eastern Zone, Gelana bridge in Bona Zuria Woreda, according to the bureau.

"Four injured passengers are receiving medical treatment at the Bona General Hospital," it added.

Road safety concerns in Ethiopia

Blurred images shared by the health bureau showed a mass of people surrounding a vehicle, partially submerged in water, with many seemingly attempting to help pull it from the waters.

Other images shared by the bureau appeared to show bodies, some covered in blue tarpaulin, lying on the ground.

The bureau expressed its condolences to the crash victims' families, and said it would share more information later.

There was little additional information, including the number of vehicles involved or the total number of passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Road accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, where roads are often poorly maintained.

SOURCE:AFP
