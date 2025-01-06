TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK's violent empire over Kurdish people is collapsing — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urges the terrorist group PKK/YPG to lay down its arms in Syria at the earliest.
PKK's violent empire over Kurdish people is collapsing — Fidan
The terrorist group Daesh is “a poison” for Muslim communities, Turkish foreign minister says. / Photo: AA
January 6, 2025

Türkiye on Monday warned the Western powers against arming the YPG terrorist group in Syria under the guise of fighting Daesh.

"Conditions in Syria have changed. We believe it's only a matter of time before PKK/YPG is eliminated," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in Ankara.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in which tens of thousands of people, including women and children, have been killed.

The United States has continuously backed YPG with military and financial support, saying that its aim is to prevent the resurgence of Daesh.

"If you (the West) have different aims in the region, if you want to serve another policy by using Daesh as an excuse to embolden the PKK, then there is no way for that either," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The PKK's empire of violence built over Kurdish people is on the verge of collapse, Fidan said.

He PKK/YPG terrorist group to lay down its arms in Syria “as soon as possible.”

Safadi, for his part, said that anything that threatens Türkiye's security also threatens the security of the region.

Jordan is coordinating with Türkiye to help boost security and stability in the region in light of “challenges we face,” he added.

RelatedFidan to Blinken: PKK/YPG terrorists won't be allowed to shelter in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us