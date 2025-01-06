Türkiye on Monday warned the Western powers against arming the YPG terrorist group in Syria under the guise of fighting Daesh.

"Conditions in Syria have changed. We believe it's only a matter of time before PKK/YPG is eliminated," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in Ankara.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in which tens of thousands of people, including women and children, have been killed.

The United States has continuously backed YPG with military and financial support, saying that its aim is to prevent the resurgence of Daesh.

"If you (the West) have different aims in the region, if you want to serve another policy by using Daesh as an excuse to embolden the PKK, then there is no way for that either," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

The PKK's empire of violence built over Kurdish people is on the verge of collapse, Fidan said.

He PKK/YPG terrorist group to lay down its arms in Syria “as soon as possible.”

Safadi, for his part, said that anything that threatens Türkiye's security also threatens the security of the region.

Jordan is coordinating with Türkiye to help boost security and stability in the region in light of “challenges we face,” he added.