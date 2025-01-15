WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police investigates AfD for sending out 'deportation tickets'
The far-right party sent mock deportation tickets to residents in Karlsruhe ahead of elections, sparking condemnation from residents and officials.
German police investigates AfD for sending out 'deportation tickets'
On the flyers, "AfD" is entered as the departure gate, and two sentences read, "Only remigration can save Germany" and, "It's nice at home too" [Facebook] / Others
January 15, 2025

Police have launched an investigation into the local branch of the Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for sending mock one-way deportation tickets in the run-up to the country's election.

The inflammatory campaign materials, designed to resemble one-way economy plane tickets “from Germany” to “a safe country of origin,” specified February 23 -- the date of upcoming parliamentary elections -- as the departure date.

On the flyers, "AfD" is entered as the departure gate, and two sentences read, "Only remigration can save Germany" and, "It's nice at home too".

Karlsruhe's Social Democratic Mayor Frank Mentrup denounced the action as “crossing a dangerous line.”

Mentrup strongly criticised the flyers, stating that they were creating fear in immigrant communities and damaging social cohesion.

The incident comes amid rising concerns about the AfD's growing influence in German politics.

A recent INSA institute poll found 22% of Germans plan to vote for the AfD, making it the second-strongest party behind the conservative CDU/CSU bloc at 31%. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) trails at 15%.

Despite recent controversies, including revelations of a secret meeting where senior AfD officials discussed the mass deportation of immigrants, the party has maintained strong support, particularly in eastern Germany.

German intelligence authorities have monitored various AfD branches and its youth wing since 2021 due to concerns about anti-democratic tendencies. The party continues to face persistent criticism for its members' anti-immigrant and anti-Islam statements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us