As the prospect of a TikTok ban looms large in the United States, a significant number of American users have turned to an alternative Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu – making it the top downloaded app in the US.

These “TikTok refugees,” as they call themselves, say they have choses Xiaohongshu, also dubbed as Chinese Instagram, as their preferred platform in protest of the TikTok ban, prompting a widespread debate about the divide between government policies and public sentiment.

Xiaohongshu, which translates to "Little Red Book" or "Red Note" in English, has become the top downloaded app on Apple’s App Store in the US since Monday.

The app, which blends e-commerce, short videos, and user-generated posts, has garnered a strong following in China and among the Chinese diaspora in other regions and countries. Its 300 million monthly active users predominantly consist of young women seeking product, travel, and lifestyle recommendations.

As the US Supreme Court prepares to rule on a law that stipulates TikTok must be divested from its Chinese parent company ByteDance by January 19 or face a ban in the US over national security concerns, TikTok users have taken to Xiaohongshu in droves.

The hashtag #tiktokrefugee has accumulated over 160,000 posts on the platform, with American users introducing themselves and seeking guidance on navigating the app. Many have also adopted the nickname "RedNote" for the platform.

Voices from the community

Alexis Garman, a 21-year-old TikTok user from Oklahoma with nearly 20,000 followers, joined Xiaohongshu earlier this week. Speaking to Reuters, she expressed her satisfaction with the welcoming nature of the app.

“What I experienced on [Xiaohongshu] so far has been really great and inviting,” she said. However, Garman voiced concerns about the broader implications of a TikTok ban. “TikTok possibly getting banned doesn’t just take away an app; it takes away jobs, friends and community. Personally, the friends and bond I have with my followers will now be gone.”

Other users have been outspoken about their decision to join Xiaohongshu as a form of protest against the potential TikTok ban.

One American user, who goes by the handle Definitelynotchippy, addressed Chinese users on the platform in a video, explaining, “A lot of us are smarter than that though, so we decided to piss off our government and download an actual Chinese app. We call that trolling.”

The platform’s Chinese users have responded warmly, offering to teach their American counterparts Chinese and providing tips on navigating the Chinese internet. Some have even requested help with their English homework.

Divided perspectives

According to a First Voice analysis on Chinese state media CGTN, the surge of American users on Xiaohongshu highlights a growing scepticism among the public toward the US government’s rationale for targeting TikTok.

While Washington has framed the ban as a matter of national security, citing concerns about data privacy and foreign interference, many users appear unconvinced. Instead, some view the government’s actions as politically motivated, pointing to the ongoing trade war with China as a potential factor.

Certain bloggers have gone so far as to organise a week-long boycott of Meta’s social media platforms in protest, encouraging their followers to explore Xiaohongshu instead.

The "TikTok refugee" phenomenon underscores the complex interplay between technology, politics, and public opinion.

As the First Voice analysis notes, the disconnect between government and public perspectives stems from several factors. These include the lack of concrete evidence to substantiate claims against TikTok, public concerns about the personal and economic impact of a ban, and suspicions of government overreach infringing on freedom of speech.

It also emphasises that policymakers must balance national security concerns with the need to protect individual liberties and foster innovation. Greater transparency, open dialogue with citizens, and careful consideration of policy consequences are crucial to bridging this divide.

The fate of TikTok and the rise of Xiaohongshu will have far-reaching implications for the future of the internet and the relationship between governments and their citizens.

Though Xiaohongshu has seen an influx of users, it is not clear if the app could replace TikTok, which has created an ecosystem that allows for e-commerce and advertising.

Before TikTok was under threat, the overwhelming majority of Xiaohongshu's users were Chinese, and the app, which lacks translation features, is not optimised for an international user base.

“The app is still missing some obvious features that would make it more usable to an international user base. You can have the app in English but it doesn't look like you can translate posts or videos yet,” China-based French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) said in a long post on X.

“Which means that if you don't speak or read Chinese, you can only understand the posts that are in English (and vice-versa: no translation for English content into Chinese either). My bet is that the Xiaohongshu tech team in Shanghai (where Xiaohongshu is based) must already be working hard on this,” he added.

Bernaud, however, seemed upbeat about "the Xiaohongshu #TikTokRefugee phenomenon" describing it as "truly fascinating and really exciting if it perdures" while also pointing out the irony of the potential US ban on TikTok.

"It would be the first time ever that we would have a social media app where Western and Chinese users interact at scale. Pretty ironic when this is spurred by an attempt by the U.S. government to get rid of TikTok because it is 'Chinese' when it has no Chinese users nor Chinese content."

Ultimately, the unfolding situation highlights the broader challenges of regulating technology in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.