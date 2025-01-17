BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mongolia signs $1.6 billion uranium deal with France's Orano
The deal, aims to enhance France's energy independence and establish Mongolia as a key player in the global uranium market.
Mongolia signs $1.6 billion uranium deal with France's Orano
Orano has described the Zuuvch-Ovoo uranium deposit, discovered by the firm's geologists in southwest Mongolia in 2010, as "world-class". / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 17, 2025

Mongolia signed a $1.6 billion investment deal with French nuclear giant Orano to exploit a vast uranium deposit in its southwest, a move Paris says will enhance its energy independence.

Discussions between Orano and Mongolian authorities began more than two years ago, with a related memorandum of understanding reached during a state visit to France by Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in 2023.

The details of the final agreement are expected to be released later on Friday.

According to a Mongolian government press release, the deal provides for a total investment of $1.6 billion, with an initial outlay of $500 million and the first effective production in 2027.

Orano has described the Zuuvch-Ovoo uranium deposit, discovered by the firm's geologists in southwest Mongolia in 2010, as "world-class".

The deposit contains about 90,000 tonnes of resources that will be extracted over the mine's lifetime, forecast to last 30 years.

According to estimates, production at the future site could reach about 2,500 tonnes per year -- roughly equivalent to a quarter of France's annual nuclear energy needs.

RelatedTürkiye, Mongolia sign several agreements to boost cooperation

Global uranium market

The deal was signed Friday by France's minister delegate for foreign trade, Laurent Saint-Martin, Orano CEO Nicolas Maes and Mongolian officials.

"The Zuuvch-Ovoo deposit is one of the 10 largest in the world. It will make Mongolia a major new player in the global uranium market," Saint-Martin said at the signing ceremony.

"By helping to secure our energy supplies, this agreement will quite simply contribute to greater sovereignty for France," Saint-Martin added.

Orano, 90 percent of which is owned by the French state, plays a crucial role in ensuring the supply of uranium for the country's power plants.

The Franco-Mongolian project has been in development for several years by Badrakh Energy, a joint venture between Orano and Mongolia's state-owned MonAtom.

RelatedMicrosoft joins Amazon with $4.3 billion tech investment in France
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us