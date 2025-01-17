Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to continue supporting Lebanon's new government led by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.

The commitment came after a meeting between Mikati and Macron following the French president's arrival at Beirut’s airport earlier in the day on a one-day visit.

"We discussed the current challenges and the importance of continuing support for Lebanon on all fronts—economically and in reconstruction efforts," Mikati said in a statement issued by the Lebanese Prime Minister's Office.

Mikati said the French leader is committed to organising a follow-up meeting similar to the Paris conference held in October to secure further aid for Lebanon's military and provide relief to displaced populations.

Macron also showed a willingness to collaborate with Lebanon through a trust fund initiative in partnership with the World Bank to aid in the reconstruction of southern Lebanon which has been heavily affected by Israeli strikes.

On the topic of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Mikati said Macron plans to meet with American and French officials overseeing the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which governs the cease-fire and related measures.

Mikati added that Macron assured him the Israeli violations are being closely monitored and will likely cease once the 60-day withdrawal period concludes at the end of the month.

The French president is also scheduled to meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam later in the day.

This is Macron’s first visit to Lebanon since Joseph Aoun was elected president after more than two years of political deadlock.

According to the French Presidency, the one-day visit aims to support the Lebanese government in bolstering sovereignty and stability amid ongoing challenges.