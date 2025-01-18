Evacuations have been lifted after a massive fire erupted at the Moss Landing Vistra Power Plant, one of the world's largest lithium battery storage facilities, in Monterey County, California, according to media reports.

The fire, which began Thursday afternoon, continued to burn as authorities allowed the lithium-ion batteries to extinguish naturally, CBS News reported on Friday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of evacuation orders for about 1,500 residents at 6 pm local time (0200GMT).

However, health officials urged nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut, limit outdoor activities, and monitor air quality updates.

The fire reignited on Friday afternoon, producing more flames and thick black smoke before subsiding by the evening.

Highway 1, which runs near the facility, remained closed due to the ongoing incident, with traffic redirected to alternate routes.

"This is really a wake-up call for the industry," the media outlet quoted Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church saying during a news conference.

Church called the fire a "worst-case scenario," emphasising the need for accountability and improved safety measures as the energy sector moves toward sustainable solutions.

Limited suppression

Firefighters and hazardous materials teams are using a cautious approach, allowing the batteries to burn out naturally, as water is ineffective on such fires.

Officials estimated that about 40 percent of the battery storage building had burned by late Thursday night.

Chief Joel Mendoza of the North County Fire Protection District said the fire had slowed significantly by Friday morning, burning at just 1 percent to 5 percent of the intensity seen the night before, CBS News reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has joined local authorities to monitor air quality, deploying specialists and equipment to assess potential risks to public health.

Assembly member Dawn Addis stressed the importance of public safety, stating: "It's time to ensure such incidents do not happen again," according to the outlet.

While the fire continues to burn, officials have not provided an estimated timeline for full containment.

Lithium is a very reactive metal, and when a lithium battery explodes or catches fire, it keeps burning due to a continuous chain reaction with oxygen, which sustains the fire and keeps it burning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Vistra Energy, which operates the facility, has pledged transparency and a commitment to ensuring community safety throughout the response.