Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on different issues, including nuclear disarmament, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

The Kremlin is waiting for signals from Washington, Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday..

"Putin is ready; we are waiting for signals, everyone is prepared. Speculation beyond that point is futile. As soon as there is anything concrete, we will inform you," he said.

On the issue of nuclear disarmament, Peskov asserted that Moscow is willing to negotiate with Washington, provided the nuclear capabilities of US allies Britain and France are also taken into account.

"In the interest of global stability and the welfare of our nations, we are keen to begin this negotiation process as soon as possible. However, current realities require that all nuclear potentials, including those of France and Britain, be considered. Ignoring these capabilities in the dialogue is no longer feasible," he said.

Peskov said significant time had been lost on nuclear disarmament efforts because the US halted substantive contacts with Russia on the matter.

"The legal framework governing arms control has been severely undermined, and not by Russia's fault. The US ended its participation in international agreements, effectively dismantling this framework," he said.

Regarding Trump's suggestion that lower oil prices could help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov dismissed the claim, asserting that the situation is unrelated to oil prices.

"This conflict stems from threats to Russia's national security, the safety of Russians living in specific territories, and the refusal of Americans and Europeans to address Russia's concerns. Oil prices have no bearing on this," he stressed.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reported readiness for peace talks with Russia, Peskov argued that such claims are unfounded, as Zelenskyy has legally prohibited negotiations with Moscow.