WORLD
2 MIN READ
2025 brings surge in militant attacks for Pakistan
Militant activity in Pakistan claims 281 lives in the first month of 2025, comprising 20 civilians, 53 security personnel and 208 suspected militants.
2025 brings surge in militant attacks for Pakistan
Locals observed collapsed railway tracks a day after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks in the Bolan district of Pakistan's province of Balochistan, on August 27, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 1, 2025

Pakistan has seen a sharp surge in militancy in the first month of 2025 as militant attacks increased by 42 percent, according to the latest data.

The month ended with a deadly encounter between Pakistani security forces and suspected terrorists in the southwestern Balochistan province, which left 18 paramilitary troops and 23 militants dead, the military said on Saturday.

It said the encounter followed when militants tried to block roads in the Mangocher area of the Kalat district in the province.

Earlier, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reported that 74 militant attacks occurred last month, resulting in 240 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 185 suspected militants.

At least 117 people were injured, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan.

The Pakistani military further said at least 11 other militants were also killed in multiple operations conducted across Balochistan on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us