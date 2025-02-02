WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico takes defiant stance after Trump tariffs, Canada to file WTO claim
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum warns that tariffs ordered by Trump would hit Americans with higher prices, saying that reason should prevail.
Mexico takes defiant stance after Trump tariffs, Canada to file WTO claim
Sheinbaum says she would provide more details on the retaliatory tariffs she ordered against the US on Monday. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 2, 2025

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has argued that reason should prevail a day after the US announced tariffs against her country, to which she announced retaliatory measures, while Canada seeks to file a World Trade Organization claim against the levies.

She adopted a defiant tone on Sunday as she insisted she doesn't lack the courage to respond.

In a speech outside the Mexican capital, Sheinbaum raised her fist in the air and insisted that the trade penalties first ordered by US President Donald Trump would hit his own people with higher prices.

She also said she would provide more details on the retaliatory tariffs she ordered against the US on Monday.

Her order to retaliate is part of what her government has called "Plan B."

Sheinbaum also sent a message to Mexicans living in the US, telling them they are welcome if they come back.

RelatedCanada, Mexico hit back against US tariffs, announce retaliatory measures

Canada to file WTO claim

On the other hand, Canada will file a World Trade Organization claim against Trump's tariffs and also seek redress under a regional free trade deal, a Canadian official said Sunday.

"The Canadian government clearly considers these tariffs to be a violation of trade commitments that the United States has taken," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told a briefing.

"We will obviously pursue the legal recourse that we believe we have through the agreements that we share with the United States," the official said, citing the WTO and US-Mexico-Canada agreement (CUSMA) that Trump himself signed in 2018.

Ottawa also unveiled on Sunday a list of 1,256 American goods it plans to target in a first round of counter-tariffs worth $20 billion starting on Tuesday.

The list includes cosmetics, appliances, tyres, tools, plastics, furniture, coffee, wines and spirits, dairy and fruits.

After weeks of threats, Trump on Saturday signed off on 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, and 10 percent levy on Chinese imports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us