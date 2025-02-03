Monday, February 3, 2025

1815 GMT —United States President Donald Trump has said there are no guarantees the Gaza ceasefire will hold, while his envoy said the measure is holding for now.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he has "no assurances" that the truce will remain in force.

"I've seen people brutalised. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. No, I have no guarantees that the peace is going to hold," he said.

Trump will host Netanyahu on Tuesday in what will mark the first official visit of a foreign leader since he assumed office last month.

1908 GMT — UN distributes over 30,000 identity bracelets to children in Gaza

The UN reported that more than 30,000 children's identity bracelets were handed out to children in Gaza as families continue to move across Gaza.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a news conference said that "we, along with our humanitarian partners, are expanding life-saving aid operations as more humanitarian supplies enter Gaza."

Noting that "displaced people continue to move between southern and northern Gaza as they reunite with family and start rebuilding their lives," Dujarric reported that "as of today, we and humanitarian partners estimate that more than 545,000 people have crossed from the south to the north of Gaza over the past week."

"More than 36,000 people have been observed moving from the north to the south," he said.

Dujarric also stated that the UN's "protection partners have distributed more than 30,000 child identity bracelets to children under the age of four to help prevent family separation."

1809 GMT — Israeli prisons ‘graves for the living’: Euro-Med rights group

The deteriorating health conditions of freed Palestinian prisoners reflect the systematic torture in Israeli jails, a Geneva-based rights group said, calling the Israeli prisons “graves for the living.”

In a statement, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor shared an image of a freed Palestinian prisoner showing severe signs of health deterioration.

"The poor health of Palestinian detainees and prisoners released by Israel as part of the ceasefire agreements in Gaza reflects the terrible conditions they endured while in custody, including torture, mistreatment, and degrading abuses that persisted until the very last minute," it said.

1718 GMT - Palestinians in Jenin ‘endure the impossible’ amid Israeli assault: UN

Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank “have endured the impossible” amid an ongoing Israeli onslaught in the area, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"In a split second yesterday, large swathes of Jenin camp were completely destroyed in a series of controlled detonations by the Israeli Security Forces," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Residents of the camp have endured the impossible, facing nearly two months of unceasing and escalating violence. In the last months, Jenin camp has been rendered a ghost town."

On Jan. 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 26 Palestinians. The offensive was later expanded to the city of Tulkarem, where at least three Palestinians were killed.

UNRWA said thousands of residents have been displaced from the camp due to the Israeli onslaught and a recent military operation conducted by Palestinian security forces.

1714 GMT — Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdogan

Despite ongoing provocations from Israel, the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas continues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said during his meeting with a Hamas delegation last week, he reiterated Türkiye's readiness to “do whatever is necessary to make the ceasefire agreement permanent.”

"The vast difference between the condition of prisoners released by Israel and the captives set free by Hamas is enough to see the difference in mentality," he said, referring to the physical state of the people swapped as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

"We must not leave our brothers and sisters in Gaza alone during this period. I once again repeat my call to provide more support to the oppressed people of Gaza ahead of the holy month of Ramadan," he added.

1703 GMT — Russia tells Hamas to 'keep promises' on hostage release

A deputy Russian foreign minister met with a senior Hamas official in Moscow and urged Hamas to keep "promises" to release a Russian hostage, the ministry said.

Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on the Middle East, met with Musa Abu Marzuk, a senior member of Hamas's political bureau.

Russia has called for the release of dual Russian-Israeli citizens Alexander Trufanov and Maxim Herkin, an Israeli man from the Donbass area of Ukraine with Russian relatives.

At their talks, Bogdanov "again placed particular stress on the necessity of carrying out the promises given by Hamas's leadership on releasing from imprisonment Russian citizen Trufanov and other hostages," the ministry said.

1657 GMT — Authorities in Gaza accuse Israel of blocking aid despite truce

Authorities in Gaza have said that Israel is blocking and delaying the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

In a statement made by the government's Media Office in Gaza, it was stated that Israel did not comply with the ceasefire agreement it signed and delayed the humanitarian protocol within the scope of the ceasefire.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli attacks in Gaza, the statement said that Israel was preventing the shelter, food and humanitarian aid that Palestinians urgently need from entering Gaza, despite the humanitarian protocol within the scope of the ceasefire agreement.

1649 GMT — Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will extend his visit to Washington DC and will return to Israel on Saturday, an Axios reporter said on X.

During his trip, Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza, prisoners held by Hamas, and the confrontation with Iran and its regional allies, according to his office.

1534 GMT — Qatar, UK discuss situation in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold

Qatar and the UK held discussions regarding developments in Gaza, where a ceasefire agreement has been in effect since Jan. 19.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari met in Doha with Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK foreign secretary's representative for humanitarian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, and discussed bilateral relations between the two sides, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ansari, who is also an adviser to the prime minister, exchanged views with Bryson-Richardson regarding the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza, in addition to issues of mutual concern.

1415 GMT — Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed to have destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons depots in southern Lebanon.

The army published a video of blowing up several buildings in southern Lebanon without specifying the towns where the explosions took place.

It claimed that these buildings were used to store weapons, including mortar shells, missiles, rockets, explosive devices, and other military equipment.

The army also said that its forces had killed several Hezbollah fighters and arrested others for “posing a threat” to Israeli forces, without elaborating.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

1320 GMT — Palestinians appeal for help with short-term shelter in Gaza

With fighting in Gaza paused Palestinians are appealing for billions of dollars in emergency aid - from heavy machinery to clear rubble to tents and caravans to house people made homeless by Israeli bombardment.

One official from the Palestinian Authority estimated immediate funding needs of $6.5 billion for temporary housing for Gaza's population of more than two million, even before the huge task of long-term reconstruction begins.

US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff estimated that rebuilding could take 10-15 years last week. But before that, Palestinians will have to live somewhere.

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that has moved quickly to reassert control of Gaza after a temporary ceasefire began last month, says Gaza has immediate needs for 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans.

1028 GMT — Palestine accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority presidency accused Israel of committing "ethnic cleansing" in the occupied West Bank.

"The Israeli aggressive policies in the West Bank have led to the killing of 29 citizens, with hundreds wounded and arrested, in addition to the destruction of entire residential blocks in the Jenin and Tulkarem camps, the displacement of thousands, and the massive destruction of infrastructure," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the PA presidency, said in a press statement released by the official news agency WAFA.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people and land, which will lead to an explosion of the situation."

1006 GMT — Israel forces evacuations, demolitions in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has evacuated Palestinian families from 12 homes in the town of Tammun, the northern occupied West Bank, and converted them into military barracks amid incursion in the town.

Speaking to Anadolu, Tammun Mayor Najeh Bani Odeh said the Israeli army on its second day of incursion pushed further reinforcements and bulldozers into the town, noting that the army has so far destroyed some 3 kilometres of the town's roads, including much of its infrastructure.

"The army evacuated 12 families from their homes, turning them into military barracks and setting up snipers on them," the mayor said, adding that the residents were forced to flee to other houses in the centre of the town.

0916 GMT — Iran warns against 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians

Iran has condemned US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, warning it would amount to "ethnic cleansing".

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the international community should help Palestinians "secure their right to self-determination rather than pushing for other ideas that would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing".

The remarks from Baqaei come after Trump repeatedly floated an idea to "clean out" Gaza and move its population to Egypt and Jordan.

0842 GMT — Israeli forces demolish more homes as occupied West Bank offensive enters 14th day

The Israeli army's offensive in the northern occupied West Bank entered its 14th consecutive day with more houses and buildings destroyed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided Silat al-Harithiya town, west of Jenin city, and cordoned off a number of homes, ordering those inside to surrender.

0250 GMT — Retired general picked to head Israeli army uses quote from Torah to threaten Palestinians

Israel's incoming army chief threatened Palestinians by quoting a verse from the Torah, the Jewish holy book.

"I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed," said Eyal Zamir, who will replace outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on March 6, referring to a passage from the Book of Leviticus, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

He warned that 2025 would be a year of war and emphasised that the attacks against Palestinians is far from over.

"We still face challenges ahead," he added.

0150 GMT — UN Special Rapporteur: Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank are criminal

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories slammed Israel's actions in occupied West Bank as “criminal.”

“The genocidal intent is evident in the way Israel targets the totality of the Palestinians,” she said in a post on X.

She pointed out that she had warned the UNGA about this in her last report in October 2024.

She added that the genocidal intent is evident in the way Israel targets the totality of the Palestinian people and the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory, which Israel claims is exclusively designated for its self-determination.

The UN official called on the international community to intervene and halt the ongoing destruction, which she stated has expanded to encompass all occupied territories, not just Gaza.

“It's past the time to intervene to stop it.”

0110 GMT — Trump says Middle East talks with Israel, others 'progressing'

US President Donald Trump said that talks with Israel and other countries on the Middle East were "progressing," ahead of discussions in Washington on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

"The discussions on the Middle East with Israel and various other countries are progressing. Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu's coming on Tuesday, and I think we have some very big meetings scheduled," Trump told reporters, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

2356 GMT — Netanyahu arrives in US ahead of meeting with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu was welcomed by Israeli officials, including Israeli envoy to the UN Danny Danon, after landing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

"I was excited to welcome Prime Minister @netanyahu, who just landed in Washington ahead of his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump. This is an important meeting that strengthens the deep alliance between Israel and the United States and will enhance our cooperation," said Danon on X.

2322 GMT — Abbas calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting to stop Israeli attacks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for the convening of an emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop Israel's attacks against Palestinians following the demolition of residential blocks in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

Earlier in the day, Bashir Matahen, the director of public relations and media for Jenin municipality, told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army had blown up 21 homes in three neighbourhoods of the camp, warning that "the explosions will continue, according to what the Israeli army has informed Palestinian officials."

Abbas requested "an urgent and emergency session of the UN Security Council to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In his request, according to the agency, he referred to "the occupation forces' destruction of entire residential blocks in the Jenin and Tulkarem camps, the bombing of dozens of homes and the forcing of citizens to flee their homes in Tamoun and the Fara camp in Tubas, and the systematic destruction of the infrastructure."

2133 GMT — Israel bombing Jenin camp like it did in Gaza — Palestine

The Israeli army is bombing residential blocks in the Jenin refugee camp just like it did in besieged Gaza, a Palestinian official told Anadolu Agency.

Kamal Abu al Rub, the governor of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, said Israeli authorities are working to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by demolishing homes and infrastructure.

"The Israeli army has transferred its war from Gaza to the occupied West Bank, and what is happening in the Jenin camp is akin to the Israeli genocide in Gaza," he said.

Abu al Rub noted that the Israeli bombings in the camp were "the first of their kind since 2002, following a battle that destroyed parts of the camp at the time."

2049 GMT — Hezbollah says funeral for Nasrallah to be held on February 23

Hezbollah has announced that the funeral for its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli attack last year, will take place on February 23 in Beirut.

In a televised statement, Secretary General Naeem Qassem said Nasrallah "was martyred at a time when the conditions were difficult, and there was no possibility for a funeral."

Nasrallah "was temporarily buried (due to security conditions), and we have now decided to hold a public funeral on February 23," he added.

