WORLD
3 MIN READ
Too early to discuss Zelenskyy's four-way peace talks format: Russia
The Kremlin says it is difficult to discuss the possible format of any talks when a 2022 decree signed by Zelenskyy remains in force banning talks with Russia for as long as President Vladimir Putin is in charge.
Too early to discuss Zelenskyy's four-way peace talks format: Russia
Moscow says Zelenskyy does not have the legal authority to sign a peace deal. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2025

The Kremlin said on Monday it was too early to discuss a potential four-way peace talks format proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and restated its concerns about his electoral mandate.

Zelenskyy told the Associated Press news agency in an interview published on Saturday that he favoured four-way talks between the United States, Ukraine, Russia and the European Union and said it would be "very dangerous" for Washington and Moscow to hold talks about ending the war in his country that did not involve Kiev.

His comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting Washington and Moscow had already been in touch about Ukraine.

Trump did not provide details, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited by the Interfax news agency on January 27 as saying that direct contacts between Moscow and the Trump administration were not yet underway.

Asked on Monday about Zelenskyy's thoughts on the format of future talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "So far, no one has discussed in any serious way a possible combination of participants in the negotiations."

"So far, we are proceeding from the assumption that the Ukrainian president does not have the right to hold such talks," he said.

Moscow has long said the fact that Zelenskyy was not re-elected last year when his five-year term expired — due to martial law being in force — means he would not have the legal authority to sign a peace deal.

RelatedTrump-Putin Summit may be held in Saudi Arabia or UAE: report

Kiev rejects that stance as a disingenuous ploy designed to complicate negotiations.

Peskov said it was also difficult to discuss the possible format of any talks when a 2022 decree signed by Zelenskyy remains in force banning talks with Russia for as long as President Vladimir Putin is in charge.

Moscow says the decree must be revoked.

"Discussing the possible composition of participants (of peace talks) while the decree remains in force is probably getting ahead of ourselves," Peskov said.

Putin and Trump have yet to speak by phone since Trump's inauguration.

When asked about the issue on Monday, Peskov said contacts were "apparently" planned, but that there was nothing new to say on the matter for now.

Two Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions have told Reuters that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seen by Russia as possible venues for a summit between the two leaders.

RelatedZelesnskyy wants Trump on his side, says Putin not afraid of Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us