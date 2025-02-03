WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump seeks to secure rare earths deal with Ukraine in exchange for aid
The Republican US president says Ukraine is open to his proposal, saying they are handing Kiev "money hand over fist."
Trump seeks to secure rare earths deal with Ukraine in exchange for aid
Zelenskyy, outlining his plan in October, said one part centred on protecting Ukraine's natural resources, "including critical metals worth trillions of US dollars." / Photo: AP Archive
February 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine in which Kiev guarantees supplies of rare earth metals, key elements used in electronics, in exchange for aid.

"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

Asked by one reporter if he wanted Ukraine to give the resources to the United States, Trump replied: "Yeah, I want to have security of rare earths."

Trump complained that the US is providing Ukraine with more economic and military aid than Europe and suggested Kiev is open to his proposal.

"We're telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earth. We want what we put up to go in terms of a guarantee. We want a guarantee. We're handing them money hand over fist," he said. "We're putting in hundreds of billions of dollars."

RelatedTrump says solving Ukraine crisis his top priority

Part of 'victory plan'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had floated such an idea last October as part of his "victory plan" for ending the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy, outlining his plan in October, said one part centred on protecting Ukraine's natural resources, "including critical metals worth trillions of US dollars."

He said he would urge Kiev's Western partners to secure a "special agreement on joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine and joint investment and use of the corresponding economic potential."

Ukraine is sitting on massive reserves of critical rare earth minerals. It holds about 5 percent of the world's total mineral resources, according to a 2024 World Economic Forum report.

In addition to having one of the largest confirmed reserves of lithium, Ukraine boasts semiconductor-grade neon gas that is critical for chip production, beryllium, uranium, zirconium, apatite, iron ore and manganese.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us