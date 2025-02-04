Around 10 people have been killed in a shooting at an education centre in central Sweden, including the suspected assailant who was not known to police, police officials said.

"Around 10 people have been killed today," Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters on Tuesday, adding that police could "not be more specific" about the number. "The suspected assailant is not known to police."

The gunman is believed to be among those injured and a search is continuing at the school for more possible victims, a police spokesperson told a press conference earlier.

Police said in a statement they had opened an investigation into attempted murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offence and a spokesperson told a news conference officers had been met with smoke when they entered the scene of the crime.

"When it comes to saying anything more about the perpetrator, it is still very early. The operation is ongoing and that will undoubtedly become clearer. But we are working very intensively right now," local police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters.

The Aftonbladet daily and broadcasters SVT and TV4, citing anonymous sources, said "several people" had been killed.

'Nightmare'

"It is a very painful day for the whole of Sweden," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X.

"My thoughts are (also) with all of those whose normal school day was turned into fear. Being locked up in a classroom fearing for your life is a nightmare no one should have to experience."

The shooting took place in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, at the Risbergska school for adults who did not complete their formal education or failed to get the grades to continue to higher education. It is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.

"I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she told Reuters by phone. "Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance."

"I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious," she said.

No police officers were injured in the shooting, police said. Ambulances, rescue services and police were at the scene, a spokesperson for local rescue services said.