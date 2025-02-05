Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have called for intensified international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara on Wednesday, the two leaders emphasised the need for diplomacy and warned against actions that undermine international law.

Erdogan emphasised the urgent need for the global community to focus on securing a ceasefire and finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"Everyone has great responsibilities to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza. As the international community, we must continue our efforts for a two-state solution," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with Germany on key regional issues, including the conflicts in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine.

Steinmeier rejects Trump’s Gaza relocation plan

Steinmeier strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to “take over” Gaza and permanently relocate its Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, calling it unacceptable.

"A solution that disregards or even violates international law is unacceptable," Steinmeier said. He stressed that a lasting peace must provide "security for Israel and self-determination for Palestinians."

Steinmeier, who visited Saudi Arabia and Jordan before arriving in Türkiye, noted that regional leaders were overwhelmingly opposed to the plan.

"I encountered only disappointment, many concerns, and in some cases real outrage about Trump’s plan," he said.

Trump’s remarks, made during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked widespread international condemnation. The proposal was rejected by multiple countries, including Türkiye, Germany, China, Russia, Spain, France, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Regional stability and Türkiye-Germany cooperation

Beyond Gaza, both leaders discussed broader regional challenges, with Erdogan stressing the importance of long-term peace in Syria.

"A Syria where lasting peace and prosperity prevail is the desire of all of us," he said.

He also raised concerns about rising xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia in Europe, particularly its impact on the Turkish community.

Steinmeier’s visit to Ankara comes at a critical time as international pressure mounts on Israel to halt its military actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Türkiye and Germany continue diplomatic efforts to navigate key regional conflicts and strengthen bilateral ties.