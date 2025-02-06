For the first time in over half a century, Syria is waking up to a future without the house of Assad at the helm.

The oppressive regime that once seemed unshakable collapsed in the early hours of December 8, leaving behind a country scarred by war, repression, and mass displacement.

The streets of Damascus are now filled with Syrians dreaming of what comes next as they begin rebuilding their homes, wondering if this long-fought moment will finally bring the Syria they envisioned in 2011 - the year Syrians rose in revolt against Bashar al Assad.

As the country celebrates the tyrant’s fall and Ahmed al Sharaa steps into the spotlight as the President of Syria’s Transitional Government, Syrians are looking to the future with hope and a bit of trepidation.

The task of rebuilding the entire country “must start from scratch,” according to Zain Al-Abidin, a Syrian journalist based in Deir Ezzor in northern Syria.

“Syria, under the rule of the Assads –whether Hafez or his son Bashar– was never truly a state. We are now facing a country that is completely destroyed," Al-Abidin tells TRT World.

With collapsed institutions and a shattered economy, Syria has been so devastated under Assad’s rule that it no longer even fits the definition of a state, lacking any real governance.

Today, entire cities lie in ruins, the economy has collapsed, and society remains deeply torn apart after decades of tyranny.

Given the current circumstances, Syrians do not expect major political changes overnight.

“We do not possess a magic wand, and even Ahmed al Sharaa himself does not have the luxury of making quick reforms,” he adds.

Therefore, Syrians fully recognise the test ahead will be extremely challenging.

“Frankly, we are counting on the genuine will of the Syrian people to rebuild their country, step by step. Any leadership, whether it is al Sharaa or someone else, will find support from the Syrian people in this regard.”

An independent journalist from Daraa, Syria, Nedal Al-Amari resonates with this.

“We Syrians understand today that it is very difficult to implement major reforms within a very short transitional period. We are fully aware of the scale of the catastrophe left behind by the Assad regime.”

“However, I expect Ahmed al Sharaa to work on developing state institutions in all their forms. Syrians may not feel the impact of these reforms immediately, but such work requires time,” Al-Amari tells TRT World.

At the end, the new Syria will be a multi-party state governed by the rule of law, not a one-party state, Al-Amari envisions.

New parliament, new constitution and elections

Last week, in his first speech after being appointed Syria’s president for the transition period, Ahmed al Sharaa outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the Assad regime.

His plans include the formation of two committees – one to select a smaller parliament and another to prepare for a national dialogue conference, along with the creation of “a comprehensive transitional government that represents Syria’s diversity, including men, women, and youth, to rebuild the country’s institutions until free and fair elections can take place.”

That would be followed by a "constitutional declaration," Al Sharaa added, in an apparent reference to the process of drafting a new Syrian constitution.

“Ahmed al Sharaa is widely popular as a revolutionary who led the armed resistance which finally freed us from this torturous regime,” says Dr. Noor Ghazal Aswad, an assistant professor of Political Rhetoric at the University of Alabama.

“I don’t think I am off base in saying that if elections were held today, he would be elected by a landslide,” she tells TRT World.

Al-Abidin also believes that most aspects of Syria’s future governance have been broadly agreed upon by Syrians.

The new constitution, he adds, must reflect Syria’s social fabric, which is predominantly Muslim, while also ensuring a smooth political transition, defining the balance of power, and guaranteeing the legitimate rights of all Syrians.

“President al Sharaa’s role in the political landscape is extremely important, as he has managed, in a short period, to unify both the political and military scene in Syria so far,” says Al-Amari.

“I expect the new Syria to resemble Türkiye to some extent, especially given the growing closeness between the new Syrian government and Türkiye,” he adds.

Challenges ahead

In his victory speech, “al Sharaa’s message was clear: Let’s rebuild Syria hand-in-hand together,” says Dr Aswad.

However, the relatively smooth transition might mask a fragile reality, she adds.

“Expectations for him are high, but the challenges remain the same. Syria is, in every sense, a failed state. Over 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, and for many, basic necessities such as water and electricity are luxuries that are severely limited,” Aswad explains.

It is worth noting that many forces are working to plunge the country deeper into violence, too.

The PYD/YPG-dominated terror group SDF, which controls vast territories, stands as one of the greatest obstacles to stability in Syria.

Holding key territories in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and Hasakah, the group has been targeting civilian areas in Syria, especially those around the Tishrin Dam, where tens of thousands of people live.

The threats do not stop there.

In the south, Israeli air strikes continue to violate Syrian sovereignty, particularly in Quneitra and Daraa, adding another layer of instability.

The Israeli army occupied the demilitarised zone in the Golan Heights early in December 2024, violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria, in a move that expanded Israel's control over the Syrian territory, most of which it has occupied since the 1967 Middle East War.

Another major challenge to Syria’s new leadership is the threat posed by Daesh.

“From the first day of resistance against Bashar al Assad’s aggression, Daesh has openly threatened the Syrian revolutionaries, accusing them of being proxies for Türkiye and other external powers,” says Al-Abidin.

“Even in its most recent publications, the terrorist group has declared its intention to continue military operations against the new government,” he underlines.

So Syria is now not only tasked with creating a new political framework but achieving unity within the country, too.

But many believe the dangers are surmountable.

Related How Ahmed al Sharaa transformed from armed fighter to become Syria's leader

President al Sharaa currently plays a fundamental role in the war-ravaged country, and he is a cornerstone in rebuilding it, according to Al-Amari.

“We all know that Syria was deeply divided on a societal level. Yet, al Sharaa has so far managed to curb acts of revenge and maintain civil peace, which I believe is a remarkable achievement,” says Al-Amari.

Aswad also believes the future of the country will depend on al Sharaa’s ability to unite different factions.

“Moving forward, Syria needs a locally driven process that focuses on reconciliation and rebuilding. The revolution may have overthrown the regime, but the real challenge now is creating a stable, democratic society.”

“Al Sharaa offers hope, but whether that hope can withstand the difficulties ahead remains to be seen,” Aswad adds.

For the Syrians working to build a new life under a brighter Damascus, it’s difficult to answer what the new Syria will look like. But they remain hopeful for a better tomorrow.

“The Syrian people are resilient, they love life and always strive for a better future. The joy people feel at the fall of this regime gives us reason to believe in a better Syria,” adds Al-Abidin.