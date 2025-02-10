TÜRKİYE
Turkish Cypriot president meets UN official, stresses sovereign equality
TRNC President Ersin Tatar reaffirms that the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people must be recognised for a constructive solution on the island.
February 10, 2025

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has received the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo as part of her trip to the region, including Greece and Türkiye.

“The Turkish Cypriot people are the main element in Cyprus and have the inherent sovereignty right,” Tatar stressed following their meeting on Monday at the Presidential Office in the TRNC capital, Lefkosa.

The two sides discussed a highly anticipated meeting next month on the Cyprus issue, including representatives of Türkiye, the TRNC, Greece, the UK, and Greek-administered Cyprus.

The TRNC approved the meeting, which is expected to be held in Geneva on March 17-18, according to Tatar.

In a brief statement to the press, DiCarlo emphasised that the meeting was constructive, and that they deliberated on issues that will be discussed at the comprehensive meeting in Geneva.

DiCarlo is also set to meet Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Christodoulides.

Embargoes, isolation

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tatar said sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people must be accepted if steps are to be taken towards a constructive solution for the island.

“We will never accept an agreement that will make our lives difficult," he stressed, adding that until today, the Greek Cypriots have rejected every agreement — yet it has been the Turkish Cypriot people who remained under embargo and isolation.

Calling for an end to the "unacceptable" embargoes, Tatar demanded the start of direct flights, direct contact, and direct trade with the TRNC.

"For a fair, permanent and sustainable agreement, the sensitivities of the Turkish Cypriot people and what has been happening on the island for 60 years should be taken into consideration."

