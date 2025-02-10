WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium imports
Trump says he was considering exempting Australia from the tariffs for being too far and that they buy a lot of planes.
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium imports
Trump says he will announce reciprocal tariffs on other countries in the next two days. / Photo: AFP
February 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has made good on a promise to slap 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, stepping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.

"Today I'm simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminium," Trump said in the Oval Office on Monday as he signed executive orders. "It's 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions."

Trump also signalled that he would look at imposing additional tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips.

Canada and Mexico — which Trump has already threatened with tariffs — are the biggest steel importers to the United States, according to US trade data.

Brazil and South Korea are also major steel providers.

RelatedTrump says will announce 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium

Australia exemption

The US leader also confirmed that he was considering an exemption for Australia from the steel tariffs.

"We have a (trade) surplus to Australia, one of the few. And the reason is they buy a lot of airplanes. They are rather far away and need lots of airplanes," he said.

Just before Trump signed the documents, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said an exemption was on the table after speaking with Trump.

"The US president agreed that an exemption was under consideration in the interests of both of our countries," Albanese told reporters after the call.

Trump imposed sweeping tariffs during his 2017-2021 presidency to protect US industries, which he believed faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.

During the signing, Trump also said he would announce reciprocal tariffs on other countries in the next two days.

Asked about the possibility of other countries retaliating against US tariffs, Trump said: "I don't mind."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us