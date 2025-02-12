TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye successfully test-fires first locally developed air-to-air missile
Developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), Gokdogan is part of the Goktug missile family, which includes medium-range and beyond-visual-range active radar seeker missiles.
Türkiye successfully test-fires first locally developed air-to-air missile
Gokdogan is an air-to-air missile developed by Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK). / Photo: AA
February 12, 2025

Türkiye's first domestically designed and produced beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gokdogan, successfully hit its target with pinpoint accuracy in a recent test firing, the country’s industry and technology minister has announced.

"Gokdogan, our nation's first indigenous beyond-line-of-sight air-to-air missile, directly hit its target during the firing test—an important milestone in our National Technology Move toward full independence in critical technologies," Mehmet Fatih Kacır shared on X on Wednesday, along with a video of the successful test.

Developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK), Gokdogan is part of the Goktug missile family, which includes medium-range and beyond-visual-range active radar seeker missiles. Its development spanned from 2013 to 2024.

Emphasising the missile's strategic significance, Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat, highlighted its role in strengthening national air dominance and deterrence.

"Air-to-air missile capability is one of the most crucial elements of air superiority. Gokdogan marks a strategic leap in bolstering our indigenous defense power," Gorgun stated on X.

RelatedTürkiye, Indonesia focus on strategic defence ties in Erdogan's visit

He also extended his congratulations to TUBITAK's SAGE (Defense Industries Research and Development Institute) and all engineers and industry professionals involved in the project.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us