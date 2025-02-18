WORLD
Germany to commemorate victims of 2020 Hanau attack, including four Turks
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will address the official commemoration ceremony in Hanau for terror victims.
Wednesday will mark the fifth year of the terrorist attack, which took place on February 19, 2020. / Photo: AA Archive
February 18, 2025

Germany will hold an official commemoration to mark the fifth anniversary of a racist terrorist attack in Hanau, which claimed the lives of nine people, including four Turks.

Various events, along with religious ceremonies and prayers, will be held at the graves of the victims across different cities on Wednesday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will address the official commemoration ceremony in Hanau.

Hesse state Premier Boris Rhein and Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky, as well as the relatives of those who lost their lives, are also expected to speak at the ceremony.

Wednesday will mark the fifth year of the terrorist attack, which took place on February 19, 2020.

Far-right extremist Tobias Rathjen attacked two cafes in the city of Hanau, killing nine young people, including four Turks, and injuring five others. All the victims had migrant backgrounds.

Before the attack, the far-right extremist posted videos on the internet expressing his xenophobic views.

He later killed his mother and himself.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
