1857 GMT — The United Nations reported that 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the occupied West Bank as Israeli raids continue.

"I just wanted to flag a statement from Mr. (Philippe) Lazzarini, head of UNRWA (UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees) who said that more than 50 people, including children, reportedly killed since the Israeli forces operation started five weeks ago in the West Bank," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric added that "destruction of public infrastructure, bulldozing of roads and access restrictions are seen to be commonplace now," particularly in the northern parts of the occupied territory.

1847 GMT — US House committee told to use Hebrew term for Israeli-occupied West Bank: report

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast directed committee staff to refer to the Israeli-occupied West Bank by its Hebrew name, Judea and Samaria, according to a report.

The directive, which was sent to 50 Republican staffers, said the committee would use "Judea and Samaria" in formal correspondence, Axios reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of an internal committee memo.

Mast reportedly wrote that "in recognition of our unbreakable bond with Israel and the inherent right of the Jewish people to their ancient homeland, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will, from here forward, refer to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria in formal correspondence, communication and documentation."

The report came amid a move by Israel’s parliament earlier this month to approve a bill to replace the "West Bank" with "Judea and Samaria."

1721 GMT — Gaza ceasefire decision has to be made by Israel: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that a decision on how to move forward with the Gaza ceasefire has to be made by Israel.

1706 GMT — EU urges implementation of ICJ orders, condemns West Bank escalation

The EU on Wednesday called for the full implementation of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) orders regarding the situation in Gaza, 'strongly' condemning the escalation in the West Bank.

EU ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Lotte Knudsen's remarks came after UN human rights chief Volker Turk presented his annual report on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories—as part of the Human Rights Council in Geneva—highlighting grave violations and calling for independent investigations and accountability.

"The EU recalls the need to fully implement the ICJ orders, which are legally binding," she said while welcoming the recent increase in humanitarian aid entering Gaza since the ceasefire.

She reiterated the EU’s demand for unhindered humanitarian access, stressing the critical role of UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, in aid distribution.

1624 GMT — One killed in Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media reported.

The strike targeted a car on the Hermel-Qasr Road, the state news agency NNA reported, without giving any further details.

Israeli drones continued to violate Lebanese airspace with reconnaissance flights over Beirut and its southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. Drones also flew over several towns in southern Lebanon.

1619 GMT — Egypt rejects proposal for it to run Gaza as 'unacceptable'

Egypt rejected an Israeli opposition leader's proposal that it take over the administration of Gaza, calling the idea "unacceptable" and contrary to longstanding Egyptian and Arab policy.

"Any notions or proposals that circumvent the constants of the Egyptian and Arab stance (on Gaza)... are rejected and unacceptable," the official MENA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf as saying, a day after Israel's Yair Lapid floated the idea.

In press remarks, Khallaf said any suggestions bypassing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state were "half-solutions" that risk prolonging the conflict rather than solving it. He said Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, were integral parts of the Palestinian territories that must be under "full Palestinian sovereignty and management".

1614 GMT — France urges Israel to show 'greatest restraint' in use of force in West Bank

France called on Israel to exercise the “greatest restraint” in its military raids in the northern West Bank, saying that intensified raids in the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas refugee camps have caused civilian casualties and mass displacement.

"France calls on the Israeli authorities to exercise the greatest restraint in the use of force and to ensure, in accordance with international humanitarian law, the protection of civilian populations," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry highlighted that Israeli military actions have already led to the displacement of 40,000 Palestinians from their homes. "France reiterates that any forced displacement of populations is contrary to international law and calls on the Israeli authorities to allow the rapid return to their homes of civilians displaced by these operations," it added.

1613 GMT — UN warns against annexation of Palestinian territories

The UN rights chief rejected the "proposals" for the annexation of or forced transfer from Palestinian territories, warning they posed a threat to the entire region.

"We must resist any normalisation of unlawful conduct, including proposals for annexation or forced transfer, which could threaten the peace and security of Palestinians and Israelis and of the wider region," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.

1558 GMT — Prominent actors, directors, writers urge BBC to reinstate pulled documentary on Gaza

A host of prominent actors, directors, and writers—including Gary Lineker, Riz Ahmed, and Miriam Margolyes—have signed an open letter calling on the BBC to reinstate a documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone on iPlayer.

The documentary, which aired on BBC Two on Feb. 16, was removed from the streaming platform five days later while the broadcaster investigated concerns over the affiliations of some contributors.

The BBC said it had not been informed that one of the film’s key participants, 14-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, is the son of Hamas’ deputy minister of agriculture.

The open letter, addressed to BBC Chairman Samir Shah, Director General Tim Davie, and Director of Content Charlotte Moore, urges the corporation to stand by the film, describing it as “an essential piece of journalism” offering a rare perspective on Palestinian children’s experiences.

1433 GMT — EU lawmakers denied entry to Israel call for bloc's strong response

Two EU lawmakers, who were denied entry to Israel and sent back to Europe shortly after landing in the country on Monday, called for a "strong" response to the Israeli action.

Lynn Boylan, head of the European Parliament’s EU-Palestine delegation, and French-Palestinian lawmaker Rima Hassan were travelling from Brussels to Palestine via Israel for discussions with Palestinian authorities.

Upon arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, they were denied entry and deported to Belgium after hours of questioning.

Israel’s Interior Ministry said Hassan was barred from entry for boycotting the country but provided no reason for denying Boylan entry.

Speaking to Anadolu, Irish MEP Boylan said Israeli authorities had received all required permits and documents weeks in advance but provided no explanation for their treatment at the airport.

1356 GMT — No public ceremony for handover of bodies: Hamas

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian movement will not hold a public ceremony for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday.

"The handover will take place without public presence to prevent the occupation from finding any pretext for delay or obstruction," the official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss the matter.

1325 GMT — West Bank 'becoming a battlefield' with dozens dead — UN

The West Bank is facing an "alarming spillover" of the Gaza war, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees said, with dozens killed since Israel expanded its operations there last month.

"The West Bank is becoming a battlefield," Philippe Lazzarini warned on X, saying that "more than 50 people, including children, have been reported killed since the Israeli forces' operation started".

"This must end," he added.

1219 GMT — Gaza reconstruction needs political clarity, stability: UAE's Gargash

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE's president, said a Gaza reconstruction plan cannot happen without a clear path to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestine.

Investment in the project would need political stability, he added in remarks to the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi.

"Gaza does need a reconstruction plan, a massive one, but that reconstruction plan cannot really take place without a clear path to a two-state solution. So, clearly here, you need political stability of a roadmap in order for these big investments to come to place," Gargash said.

1215 GMT — Arab League chief decries Israeli strikes in Syria

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced Israeli air strikes in Syria as a "provocative escalation" that seeks to exploit Syria’s political transition to establish “an illegal and illegitimate reality.”

In a statement, Aboul Gheit called the strikes that targeted the towns of Al-Kiswah in Damascus countryside and Izraa in Daraa in southern Syria on Tuesday night a "reckless provocation and an escalation aimed at taking advantage of Syria’s transition to impose an illegal and illegitimate reality."

"Israel’s occupation of any Syrian land is a violation of international law," he said, calling on the international community to take a clear stance against the “unjustified aggression, which seeks to ignite regional tensions and obstruct Syria’s political transition.”

He reaffirmed the Arab League’s solidarity with Syria in the face of Israeli attacks and "blatant attempts to sow discord."

1143 GMT — Next swap deal with Israel will use 'new mechanism': Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for the bodies of Israeli prisoners would take place through "a new mechanism" that guaranteed Israel's compliance.

The date for the exchange would be announced at the right time, a Hamas statement added.

Hamas also said it had not received a proposal about the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal despite its readiness to proceed with it to complete all the phases.

An Egyptian source had said mediators have reached a deal to release Palestinian prisoners who were originally set to be freed by Israeli authorities last Saturday, along with the handover of Israeli hostages' bodies by Hamas.

1050 GMT — Deal reached to receive bodies of four Gaza hostages: Israel

Israel has reached an agreement with mediators for the return of the bodies of four Israeli captives held in Gaza, the office of PM Benjamin Netanyahu said.

When asked if such a deal had been reached, the spokesman for the PM's office said "Yes", without providing immediate details. Another Israeli official confirmed the news, while two Hamas officials earlier told AFP the remains of the captives would be handed over on Thursday.

1050 GMT — Photos of freed Palestinian reveal Israel’s brutal torture: Lost eye, severe burns after 1 year in prison

Israeli forces used brutal torture methods on Palestinian prisoners, including electric shocks, severe beatings, and exposure to corrosive chemicals, as one of those released recently lost an eye and suffered extensive burns on his skin during custody.

Palestinian Mohammed Abu Tawila is currently hospitalised, with doctors describing his condition as both physically and psychologically traumatised.

Images of the Palestinian posted on social media by Gazan journalists Walid Houran and Wissam Nassar clearly show that Abu Tawila, who was held by Israel for a year, suffered severe chemical burns on his body and lost an eye as a result of torture in prison.

1040 GMT — Hamas to swap four Israeli captives' bodies for prisoners

Hamas said it would exchange the bodies of four Israeli captives for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday, capping the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Mediators have informed Hamas that the (prisoner) exchange will take place on Thursday... Hamas and other resistance factions will hand over four bodies of Israeli captives, and in return, Israel will release more than 600 Palestinian detainees," a Hamas official told AFP.

Another senior Hamas official said the "exchange will happen simultaneously".

1030 GMT — Residential complex bombed by Israel suffers partial collapse in Gaza

An uninhabited residential complex that was bombed by the Israeli army suffered a partial collapse in northern Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency said.

No injuries were reported in the collapse that occurred Tuesday evening in Al-Karama neighbourhood in Gaza City.

The agency said civil defense teams evacuated residents from three other buildings inside the complex that had suffered severe damage during the Israeli war on Gaza. It warned Palestinians against getting close to the complex and urged displaced civilians living in tents nearby to relocate to remain safe.

1012 GMT — Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says resettling Palestinians would be a time bomb

Resettling the Palestinian people from Gaza to other regions would be a time bomb for the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump has announced a plan to permanently resettle the population of more than 2 million Palestinians from Gaza and to turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East" under US control.

0915 GMT — Trump shares AI video depicting his vision on Gaza's future

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video depicting his vision for the future of Gaza.

The 33-second video, which Trump shared on his social media platform Truth Social, opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, displaying the inscription "Gaza 2025" in green, followed by "What's next?" in red, white, and blue.

The video then showcases towering skyscrapers and children gazing upward as dollar bills fall from the sky.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen enjoying hummus on a beach in the newly-developed tourist destination, and a young boy is seen holding a golden balloon featuring Trump’s face.

0905 GMT — UAE's Gargash says Gaza reconstruction cannot take place without path to two-state solution

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE's president, said that a reconstruction plan for Gaza cannot take place without a clear path to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Arab countries are rushing to formulate an alternative to US President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the tiny Palestinian enclave.

0803 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli air strikes, incursions in southern Syria

Hamas has strongly condemned the Israeli air strikes and incursions in southern Syria, considering it "a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty".

In a statement, the Palestinian group said Israeli aggression on Syria "is a continuation to the policy of brutality pursued by the occupation entity against the Arab countries".

Hamas urged the Arab and Islamic countries as well as the UN "to assume their responsibilities toward the Zionist (Israeli) escalating crimes", and to take a firm position against its assaults.

0802 GMT — Israel delivered 500 pager devices to Lebanon: Mossad chief

Chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service said his agents managed to deliver the first shipment of 500 pager devices in Lebanon, which later exploded and led to countless casualties, a few weeks before the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

David Barnea said the walkie-talkie operation was devised about a decade ago and the idea for the pagers operation first emerged after realisation that walkie- talkies may not be effective in all combat scenarios.

On September 17, 2024, thousands of pagers, mostly used by Hezbollah for communication, simultaneously exploded across Lebanon. A day later, thousands of Icom walkie-talkies used by the group also exploded at the same time.

0450 GMT — Gaza ceasefire talks back on track after prisoner agreement

Israel has agreed to release Palestinian prisoners who were due to be freed last week in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli captives, Egyptian state-linked media reported, as Washington's top Middle East envoy said talks for a second phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal remained on track.

0315 GMT — Israel conducts air strikes in Damascus, southern Syria

Israel carried out air strikes late Tuesday on several locations in the Damascus countryside and Daraa province in southern Syria.

Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Kiswah area south of Damascus and Izraa in Daraa with at least four air strikes, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

0250 GMT — US envoy says Israel heading to Gaza talks after exchange deal

Israeli representatives were en route to talks on the next phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal following an agreement on prisoner exchange between Palestinians and Israelis, a US envoy said.

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's point person on the Middle East, repeated that he was also ready to head back to the region to boost diplomacy.

"We're making a lot of progress. Israel is sending a team right now as we speak," Witkoff told an event in Washington for the American Jewish Committee.

"It's either going to be in Doha or in Cairo, where negotiations will begin again with the Egyptians and the Qataris," he said.

2251 GMT — Israeli opposition leader says Egypt should temporarily control Gaza

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid proposed that Egypt assume administrative control of besieged Gaza for up to 15 years in exchange for receiving relief for its more than $150 billion worth of foreign debt.

The plan would have Egypt take responsibility for managing the enclave for eight years, with the option to extend it to 15 years.

Neither Egypt nor the Palestinian Authority and resistance factions have responded to his proposal.

Lapid announced the plan during a speech at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington, DC and later posted it on X, according to Israel's Maariv newspaper.

"I recently presented a plan in Washington for the day after the war in Gaza," he wrote. "At the centre of the plan: Egypt will assume responsibility for Gaza for (up to) 15 years, while at the same time, its external debt of $155 billion will be cancelled by the international community."

2153 GMT —Hamas, Israel to resolve delay in Palestinian prisoners release

Hamas has said it has agreed during a visit to Cairo on a solution to end the delay of releasing Palestinian prisoners.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation, led by senior official Khalil al Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement as well as preparations for the next phase of negotiations.

Hamas added that a solution has been reached ensuring that the release of Palestinian prisoners would occur simultaneously with the handover of Israeli remains, as previously agreed to under the first phase of the deal, along with additional Palestinian women and children detainees.

2127 GMT — Israeli army blocks Palestinians from returning to Jenin refugee camp

The Israeli army barred displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank and threatened to kill a Palestinian journalist during her coverage of events.

The army continued its brutal raid on the city of Jenin and its camp for the 35th day, the city of Tulkarem and its camp for the 29th day, and its invasion into the Nour Shams camp for the 16th day as part of a larger onslaught on the northern West Bank.

In a related incident, Israeli forces detained Palestinian journalist Nour Al Fares on the outskirts of the Jenin camp and threatened to shoot her if she continued reporting on the ground.

2023 GMT — UN envoy accuses Israel of trying to 'get rid of Palestinian demography', plays audio recording of Hind Rajab before she got killed

Palestine's envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, denounced Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians, accusing Israel of pursuing a deliberate strategy to "get rid of Palestinian demography".

"Israeli's plan is clear in Gaza, in East Jerusalem and in the rest of the West Bank, get rid of Palestinian demography, to seize Palestinian geography," Mansour told the UN Security Council, affirming that it "will never happen".

Mansour stressed that "there is no military solution to this conflict, only a political one". Mansour also played an audio recording of Hind Rajab in which she was asking a dispatcher for help before she was killed by Israel.

The recording between Rajab and the dispatcher shows Rajab as saying: "I'm in the car. The tank is next to me. It is moving. It's very close and moving. Please, come take me, Please. It's almost night."

The dispatcher was trying to calm her down before the recording ended.

