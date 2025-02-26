Social media users have reacted with outrage and frustration after Donald Trump's official social media accounts posted an AI-generated video depicting Israel-ravaged Gaza rebuilt into a seaside resort, replete with a towering golden statue of the American president.

The video, which racked up millions of views on Instagram and was shared thousands of times on Trump's Truth Social network by Wednesday morning, prompted online backlash, with many commenters calling it "pure evil", "racist" and "ethnic cleansing."

The 33-second clip "Gaza 2025 What's Next?" opens with people on a rubble-strewn street emerging from a tunnel onto a beach with palm trees and yachts.

Trump has floated the idea of US occupation of Gaza under which its Palestinian population would be expelled and never allowed to return — a proposal that has triggered widespread criticism.

He later appeared to soften his plan, saying he was only recommending the idea, and conceded the leaders of Jordan and Egypt had rejected the proposal to move Palestinians against their will.

In the social media clip, the soundtrack includes the lyrics "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see" and "feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

Seemingly AI-generated renditions of shirtless Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sip cocktails in swimsuits by a pool, while other shots show what appears to be billionaire Elon Musk dancing under a shower of cash on the beach.

The video features bearded belly dancers and an image of US president hugging a scantily clad belly dancer.

Musk is shown tossing dollars and enjoying hummus by the beach.

One scene, however, closely resembles an AI-generated image of Trump and Netanyahu drinking cocktails that began circulating in early February.

A larger-than-life golden statue of Trump is also featured. The video also shows a gift shop with little Trumps sitting on a throne.

Biblical symbols were quickly picked by users in the video, with one user saying: "Mr President while I appreciate what you do, is not about you. To God be the glory and the honour, for without Him, you couldn't have accomplished anything. The statue is a symbol of the antichrist, please humble yourself to God."

'Mocks Gaza's humanitarian crisis'

The video "is grotesque — glorifying luxury on a war-torn land while ignoring the suffering of millions," X user Richard Angwin wrote.

"It's a shameless fantasy, not a solution, and mocks Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Disgraceful."

Howard Beckett, UK-based activist and trade unionist, lashed out at the video, calling it "truly racist fascism."

"It needs to be seen to be believed: Trump statues; Musk dancing; Trump & Netanyahu sun bathing & drinking cocktails. Monsters rejoicing in their genocide & ethnic cleansing."

X user Laura Dodsworth called the video as "a psychological warfare."

"A surreal vision of conquest, humiliation, and dominance, wrapped in gold and absurdity."

Another X user pointed at the Trump's crack down on border crossings and mass deportations of immigrants since taking office in January.

"The irony is Trump signed executive orders to stop what he immorally called 'invasion of illegals' yet he's showcasing the illegal invasion of a foreign land."

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, lawyer and activist, described the video as "ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal."

"Colonialist White Supremacist Zionism. Pure Evil."

Genocide in Gaza

Nearly 16 months of Israel's genocidal war has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, wounded over 115,000, left much of Gaza in ruins and most of its population displaced.

Another 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers. Experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg, and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

UN estimates put the cost of reconstruction at more than $53 billion.

A ceasefire — breached scores of times by Israel — in effect since January 19 has allowed an increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza, though Israel has been frequently blocking the entry of some essential supplies.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.