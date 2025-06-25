WORLD
1 MIN READ
Deadly Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza, deepen humanitarian crisis
At least 58 people in Gaza have been killed and another 17 wounded by Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday. The casualties again included people looking for aid, which remains in short supply. The attacks took place in a number of locations, including Deir Al Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and Jabalia in the north. Authorities at Al-Awda Hospital have voiced their concvern over the surge of patients and shortage of medical supplies. These latest attacks come after more than 90 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday. Rupert Stone has the story.
Gaza: Aid Seekers Among Dead / Others
June 25, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us