The US House of Representatives passed a funding bill to avert a weekend government shutdown.

Lawmakers voted on Tuesday 217-213 to approve a continuing resolution (CR) to extend government funding through September 30.

Representative Jared Golden was the only Democrat to support the bill, while Representative Thomas Massie was the sole Republican voting against it. The bill now heads to the Senate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats are "willing to run out the clock" on funding the government in a "failed attempt" to block the America First agenda.

"Now it's decision time for Senate Democrats: cast a vote to keep the government open or be responsible for shutting it down," Johnson said on X after the voting.

At least seven Senate Democrats are needed to join Republicans in supporting the measure to clear the 60-vote threshold and send the bill to President Donald Trump's desk before current funding expires at 11.59 pm local time on Friday.

Tariffs vote

In another vote, the US House of Representatives has voted to block the ability of Congress to quickly challenge tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump that have rattled financial markets.

The 216-214 vote on Tuesday, largely along party lines, delays lawmakers' ability for the rest of the year to force a vote that could revoke Trump's tariffs and immigration actions.

Trump has made a blitz of tariff announcements since taking office, upending relations with key trading partners, including Mexico and China. This week he has ramped up a trade war with Canada, sending markets reeling and prompting business leaders to warn of weakening consumer demand.

Trump has said the tariffs will correct unbalanced trade relations, bring jobs back to the country, and stop the flow of illegal narcotics from abroad.

Tuesday's vote effectively derails an effort to challenge Trump's Canada and Mexico tariffs, sponsored by Democratic Representative Suzan DelBene of Washington, which had been due to take place later this month.

"Every House Republican who voted for this measure is voting to give Trump expanded powers to raise taxes on American households through tariffs with full knowledge of how he is using those powers, and every Republican will own the economic consequences of that vote," DelBene and fellow Democrat, Representative Don Beyer from Virginia, said in a statement.