Pop icon Madonna has directly appealed to Pope Leo XIV to travel to besieged Gaza, urging him to "bring your light to the children before it's too late" as Israel continues with its genocidal attacks on the territory.

"Most Holy Father, please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone," she wrote on X on Monday.

"You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go. Love, Madonna," she said.

"Politics cannot affect Change. Only consciousness can. Therefore, I am reaching out to a Man of God," she added.

Marking her son Rocco's birthday, Madonna said: "I feel the best gift I can give to him as a mother is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza. I am not pointing fingers, placing blame, or taking sides. Everyone is suffering."

"I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation," she said, urging followers to donate to humanitarian groups like the World Central Kitchen.