WORLD
EU leaders agree to boost defence following decades of hesitation
"We are moving decisively towards a strong and more sovereign Europe of defence," says Antonio Costa, who heads the Council of the EU's 27 states.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attend a press conference, in Brussels / Reuters
March 6, 2025

European Union leaders have committed to a massive step in defence cooperation following decades of hesitation, spurred by US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings that he would cut them adrift to face the threats without America's overwhelming military might.

The 27 leaders signed off on a move on Thursday to loosen budget restrictions so willing EU countries can increase military spending.

They also urged the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, to explore new ways to facilitate significant defence spending in all member states, a statement said.

"We are moving decisively towards a strong and more sovereign Europe of defence," Antonio Costa, who heads the Council of the EU's 27 states, told reporters after the talks.

"Today history is being written," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the summit ended.

She said the 27 EU leaders are "determined to ensure Europe's security and to act with the scale, the speed and the resolve that this situation demands. We are determined to invest more, to invest better and to invest faster together."

'Existential threat'

Speaking at a news conference at the end of an extraordinary European Union leaders summit, French President Emmanuel Macron urged EU leaders to accelerate military support for Ukraine and bolster Europe's own defence capabilities, insisting that the continent must "prepare for a long-term confrontation" with Russia.

"Russia is an existential threat to us. Not just to Ukraine, not just to its neighbors, but to all of Europe," he said.

He also stressed that the EU must move beyond words and take concrete action to counter Russia's aggression.

"We can no longer expect to reap the dividends of peace," he said.

That comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country will hold talks with the US next week about ending the war against Russia.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay there for talks with US officials.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
