Türkiye condemns India’s attack on civilians, warns of war in escalating tensions with Pakistan
Ankara calls for calm, urges investigation into April 22 terror attack, and presses for de-escalation steps.
Ankara has voiced support for Pakistan’s call for an investigation into the April 22 terrorist attack, reaffirming its stance on transparency and regional cooperation. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
May 7, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned India’s May 6 attack targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Pakistan, warning that the move dangerously raises the risk of an all-out war between the two neighbors.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Ankara denounced the escalation as “provocative” and urged both parties to exercise restraint and act with common sense.

“We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the ministry said. “The attack carried out by India last night raises the risk of an all-out war.”

Expressing deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation, Türkiye called for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. The ministry emphasised the importance of establishing necessary mechanisms, particularly in the field of counter-terrorism, to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Ankara also voiced support for Pakistan’s call for an investigation into the April 22 terrorist attack, reaffirming its stance on transparency and regional cooperation.

“We expect that measures will be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible,” the statement said, adding that Türkiye continues to monitor developments closely.

Rising tension between two nuclear power states

In a major escalation, India launched strikes on six locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing civilians—including children—and damaging mosques, according to Pakistani officials.

Pakistan’s military said the targeted areas included Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, and Ahmadpur East. Among the dead were a 3-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old boy. Dozens were injured, and two people remain missing.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said 24 impacts were recorded from various weapons, hitting densely populated areas and religious sites. In response, Pakistan claimed it shot down five Indian warplanes and several drones.

