WORLD
1 min read
Turkish president welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says during a phone call with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev that Türkiye will continue to provide necessary support for peace.
Turkish president welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
Turkish president welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process / AA
August 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process during a phone call with Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart.

During the call, relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as regional issues, were discussed, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan called the recent progress made toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia gratifying, adding that the establishment of a lasting peace and stable environment would also contribute to peace and stability in the entire region.

Türkiye will continue to provide necessary support towards this goal, he said.

Recommended

On Friday, President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House.

The agreement aims to end decades of conflict between the Southern Caucasus neighbours, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalise relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including most recently since 2020, when Azerbaijan liberated its territory of Karabakh.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Extreme heat waves, wildfires continue to strain southern Europe
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Italian athlete dies at World Games in China
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Pakistan dismisses India’s ‘immature’ claims of nuclear blackmail by army chief Asim Munir
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us