Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square on Saturday evening following evening prayers to voice their opposition to Israel’s ongoing genocide and forced starvation in Gaza.

The demonstration, which included both non-governmental organisations and many members of the public, proceeded with a march toward the historic Ayasofya Mosque.

Participants sought to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis and express solidarity with the people of Gaza amid escalating violence and severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

Organisers called on the international community to take urgent action to end the suffering.

Israel has faced mounting outrage for its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023.