200,000 Syrian refugees return home from Türkiye since December — Turkish President
'As Syria recovers, number of returnees has begun to accelerate,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The total number of Syrians who have voluntarily, safely and honourably returned to their homeland has reached 931,450, Erdogan said. / AA
April 28, 2025

The number of Syrians who have returned to their homeland from Türkiye since December 9 last year has reached 200,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Despite various difficulties, hinderances, and sabotage," Syria is slowly recovering, Erdogan said in a speech on Monday at an event on Türkiye’s migration management in the Century of Türkiye.

"As Syria recovers, the number of returnees has begun to accelerate," he stated.

The total number of Syrians who have voluntarily, safely and honourably returned to their homeland has reached 931,450, he also said on X on Monday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye was proud to have successfully tackled one of the biggest humanitarian challenges of the past century.

TRT Global - Nearly 30 percent of Syrians want to go home, up from almost zero: UN

Returning the roughly 6 million Syrians who fled abroad and the millions who became internally displaced has been a main aim of Syria's new administration.

🔗

“3.6% of globe’s population currently live as migrants”

Stressing that there are currently over 281 million migrants worldwide according to data from the International Organisation for Migration, Erdogan added that the number of migrant workers is over 165 million.

Noting that the number of refugees has reached 120 million over the last three or four years due to the effects of wars, he said: "Again, the data shows that at least 20 people are forced to migrate every minute due to conflict, oppression, or terrorism."

Emphasising that 3.6 percent of the globe’s population currently live as migrants, Erdogan highlighted that these rates increase exponentially when wars drag on, crises are not resolved, and the effects of climate change deepen.

Türkiye hosted 4M Syrians

"Although it is mainly the policy of Western powers that forces people to migrate, you do not see any of them when it comes to sharing the burden," he added, stating that 75 out of every 100 refugees in the world are hosted not by rich countries but by low- and middle-income countries.

During the 13-year Syrian civil war, Türkiye hosted some 4 million Syrians, more than any other country.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in late January, dissolving the old Constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.

