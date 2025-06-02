POLITICS
2 min read
Ukraine's attacks cut power to Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia
Power outage follows Ukrainian strikes; nuclear plant remains unaffected
Ukraine's attacks cut power to Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia
FILE: View shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir in Nikopol / Reuters
10 hours ago

The entire Russian-controlled portion of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has lost electricity following Ukrainian military strikes, according to Russian state media reports.

"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, high-voltage equipment was damaged in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region," said Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-installed administration, as cited by RIA Novosti on Tuesday. "There is no electricity throughout the region."

Despite the widespread outage, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains operational and unaffected, TASS news agency reported, quoting an official at the facility.

This escalation follows Ukraine's recent drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone operation, codenamed "Spider Web," striking multiple Russian airbases, including those in the Irkutsk and Murmansk regions,

The operation reportedly damaged or destroyed over 40 strategic bomber aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 models, and inflicted approximately $7 billion in damages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the mission as a "historic" success

Istanbul peace talks

The attacks coincided with renewed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on Monday.

Both sides agreed to a new prisoner exchange involving seriously wounded and young soldiers, as well as the return of 6,000 fallen soldiers' remains.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the atmosphere as "constructive," noting that technical-level discussions would continue in the coming days.

RelatedTRT Global - Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'

The talks mark the second round of direct negotiations between the two nations in less than a month, with the previous meeting on May 16 resulting in the largest prisoner swap since the conflict began in February 2022.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump open to meet Putin, Zelenskyy in Türkiye
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Out of office, Matthew Miller now admits Israel committed war crimes in Gaza
Man convicted for burning Quran outside Turkish consulate in London
Floating piers, private military contractors — Why US bids to deliver aid to Gaza failed repeatedly
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said to be under new scrutiny from US prosecutors
No negative outcome in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation bolsters regional security: President Erdogan
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us