Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP for Istanbul, Numan Kurtulmus, has been re-elected as Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) after securing 329 votes in the third round of parliamentary voting.

A total of 529 lawmakers participated in the final round on Tuesday. Kurtulmus received 329 votes, surpassing the required absolute majority of 301.

His closest rival, Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP for Artvin, Ugur Bayraktutan, received 118 votes.

Other candidates included DEM Party MP for Diyarbakır Osman Cengiz Candar with 18 votes, İYİ Parti MP for Istanbul Mustafa Cihan Pacaci with 26 votes, and New Path Party MP for Samsun Mehmet Karaman, also with 26 votes. One ballot was left blank, and 11 votes were deemed invalid.

This marks Kurtulmuş’s second term as Speaker, continuing his role in overseeing the legislative work of the TBMM.