Police arrest man after suspected Quran burning at French mosque
The suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody, and placed under formal police interrogation, the Lyon public prosecutor's office confirms.
The incident occurred early on Monday morning, shortly before 4 am local time, at the Errahma Mosque as it was opening for morning prayers. / AA
June 4, 2025

A man suspected of burning a copy of the Quran inside a mosque in Villeurbanne, near Lyon, France, was arrested late on Tuesday evening, authorities have said.

The man is described as "psychologically fragile" by both the prosecutor and a police source.

The incident occurred early on Monday morning, shortly before 4 am local time, at the Errahma Mosque as it was opening for morning prayers.

The suspect reportedly entered the mosque with the intent to steal and then set a copy of the Quran on fire before fleeing the scene.

The mosque’s leaders, along with Villeurbanne Mayor Cedric Van Styvendael, condemned the act as "an extremely serious Islamophobic attack."

"This is an intolerable desecration, and we call for justice to be served," mosque officials said in a statement.

There was no statement from the government officials condemning the act.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
