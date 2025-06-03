A surveillance drone was seen hovering over the Madleen, a civilian aid vessel sailing toward Gaza, late on Monday night. According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the incident occurred 68 kilometres off Greek territorial waters.

In a statement, the coalition said the drone — now identified as a Hellenic Coast Guard Heron — has since departed. All 12 individuals aboard the Madleen are safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our live updates and supported those on the Madleen,” the group said. “This is a peaceful act of civil resistance. All volunteers and crew aboard Madleen are trained in nonviolence.”

Later, another drone was reportedly seen hovering over the ship.

The boat, which departed Sicily on Sunday, is carrying humanitarian aid including baby formula, nappies, flour, rice, sanitary products, water filters, and medical supplies.

It is part of an international effort organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza — a siege widely condemned by rights groups and legal experts.

Israel’s military, meanwhile, has said it is prepared to block the Madleen, as it sails toward Gaza. The statement follows growing international concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the besieged enclave amid Israel’s brutal carnage.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, an Israeli army spokesperson, told a press briefing on Tuesday that the military is ready to act “on all fronts, including the maritime arena.” While not naming the vessel directly, Defrin said: “We are prepared... we will act accordingly,” adding that the navy has “gained experience in recent years.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition responded by reaffirming the peaceful nature of the mission. “Together, we can open a people’s sea corridor to Gaza,” it said on X.

The flotilla’s current voyage comes amid ongoing warnings from humanitarian organisations and the United Nations to Israel. In May, the UN warned that the entire population of Gaza faces famine under Israel’s siege, which has obstructed the flow of food and supplies into the territory for months.

Israeli carnage

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 54,470 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.



Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

Aid agencies continue to warn of imminent famine in the besieged enclave, home to more than two million people.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.