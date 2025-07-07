TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Hakan Fidan, Sergey Lavrov discuss regional issues such as Israel’s growing aggression, developments in Gaza.
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy. / AA
July 7, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues, including the risks posed by Israel’s growing aggression in the region, recent developments in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear activities, and the situation in Afghanistan, the sources added.

Fidan also met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Monday in Brazil, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS

The two-day BRICS summit opened on Sunday, bringing together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss global security, governance reform, and cooperation in the Global South.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as long-standing members, plus several recent additions to the group.

Türkiye has applied to join BRICS, and it got a special invitation to this year's summit.

RelatedTRT Global - Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us