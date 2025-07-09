Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that despite ongoing negotiations to reach a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement, the Israelis are determined to continue the war in Gaza.

In a statement on the X social media platform, Netanyahu stated that five Israeli soldiers were killed in the clashes in northern Gaza and that it was a difficult day for the Israeli people.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that they are determined to achieve the goals of the war they are continuing in Gaza.

Netanyahu stated that the war's goals are "to ensure the release of all prisoners, to eliminate Hamas's military and administrative capacity, and to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," adding that this means Hamas will no longer exist.

As a result, Netanyahu stated, all Israeli prisoners would be released, Hamas would be subdued and disbanded, Gaza would no longer pose a threat to Israel, and they have not yet completed their mission.

On the other hand, according to the Haaretz newspaper, US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said in a statement that there were previously four points of disagreement regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange, and now only one remains.

Witkoff said they hope to reach an agreement leading to a 60-day ceasefire by the end of this week.

In a statement released yesterday, the Israeli army stated that five Israeli soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade were killed in Gaza.

It was announced that the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, when Israel began its attacks on Gaza, had risen to 888.